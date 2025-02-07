Three Pender Funds Recognized for Consistency and Outperformance During 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is pleased to announce that three of its funds were awarded a FundGrade A+ Award at the Celebration of Excellence ceremony in Toronto on February 6, 2025.

The Pender Bond Universe Fund, Pender Corporate Bond Fund and Pender Strategic Growth & Income Fund were all winners. This is the sixth consecutive year that the Pender Corporate Bond Fund has been honoured with this award, and this trio of funds were all recipients for the year 2022.

The FundGrade A+ methodology1 is fully quantitative, with funds assessed monthly using a range of metrics against peers. The goal is to identify and grade funds demonstrating consistent outperformance on a risk-adjusted basis.

"Applying our fundamental investment process consistently, through the good times and the bad, is the bedrock of our firm and our fund success," said David Barr, CEO. "To have three funds recognized for outperformance over industry peers this year not only demonstrates that consistency of approach but also showcases something we are equally proud of the breadth of our fund line-up."

"These awards highlight the great work done by our team in not only finding attractive opportunities in the credit markets, but also in carefully following developments at the holding level," stated Lead Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income, Geoff Castle. "It is only through strong understanding of each issuer’s situation that we are able to put the most weight in areas with the highest return potential.”

"Receiving this Award is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication to excellence and our differentiated approach to ‘balanced’ and strategic asset allocation across Pender's award-winning line up,” commented Felix Narhi, Portfolio Manager of the Pender Strategic Growth & Income Fund.

About the Pender Bond Universe Fund

The Pender Bond Universe Fund is an income fund with an investment grade focus. The Fund aims to preserve capital and generate returns through current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in investment grade fixed income securities but can make equity investments when the risk/reward trade-off is believed to be in the investors’ favor.

About the Pender Corporate Bond Fund

The Pender Corporate Bond Fund is an income fund that is both conservatively managed to preserve capital, as well as opportunistic to generate returns. The Fund is focused on key credit characteristics – coverage, seniority and duration. It is driven by bottom-up fundamental analysis, the Fund seeks to use its nimble size to invest in opportunities large or index based funds cannot. This advantage could provide investors with an attractive cash yield, while maintaining positions in attractively valued securities that provide a margin-of-safety for investors.

About the Pender Strategic Growth & Income Fund

The Pender Strategic Growth and Income Fund is a diversified balanced fund. It aims to generate long-term growth and income by making allocations across Pender’s investment lineup, specifically in Pender’s fixed income and equity funds which aim for best-in-class results with an possible allocation of up to 10% of its net assets in Pender’s liquid alternative funds to further diversify the portfolio. We believe this approach is an important differentiator to traditional balanced funds.

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage a suite of differentiated investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal. Please visit www.penderfund.com.

Standard Performance Data for the funds may be found here:

Fixed Income Funds: www.penderfund.com/fixed-income

Balanced Funds: www.penderfund.com/balanced

Please read important disclosures at www.penderfund.com/disclaimer

About Fundata Canada Inc.’s FundGrade A+® Rating

The FundGrade A+® rating is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The FundGrade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx.

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Moore

Vice President of Marketing, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

mmoore@penderfund.com

(604) 688-1511

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743

________________________________

1 Methodology: www.fundgradeawards.com/images/FundataFundgradeMethodology.pdf

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.