Governor Phil Scott Announces Retirement of Health Commissioner Mark A. Levine, MD

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced Commissioner of Health Mark A. Levine MD will be retiring at the end of March 2025.

“Dr Levine has been a tremendous asset, to not only me, but the entire State of Vermont. I know this decision weighed heavily on him, as he deeply loves helping others, which was apparent throughout his career in medicine as well as his last eight years in public service,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I will be forever grateful for his advice and counsel over the years, but especially during the pandemic, as he appeared with me daily at press conferences during those difficult days, giving much comfort to Vermonters as our very own “Country Doc.” I wish him well in the next chapter of his life.”

Dr. Levine, 71, of Shelburne was first appointed by Governor Scott in 2017 and is currently one of the Administration’s longest-tenured commissioners. He led his department through the COVID-19 pandemic and has served as a key advisor on public health matters.

“The opportunity to serve Vermonters has been truly career and life-changing for me,” said Dr. Levine. “The work we do is so meaningful, challenging, necessary, and gratifying. While proud of our accomplishments, none of them would have been possible without the professional, dedicated, resilient, and passionate team at the Department of Health. They join me each day in enthusiastically getting up for work and striving to honor and accomplish the mission of the department.”

“Dr. Levine was a steady, reassuring voice through the pandemic, and in the months of recovery that followed,” said Secretary of Human Services Jenney Samuelson. “Each week, during marathon press conferences, he calmly tackled complex topics in epidemiology and public health. I am incredibly grateful for the service and partnership of my friend and colleague, and I wish him all the best in a well-deserved change of pace.”

Key Accomplishments at the Department of Health

Under Commissioner Levine's leadership, the Department focused on critical public health initiatives including: protecting children's health through nurse home visiting programs for newborn children, lead exposure reduction, and prevention of adolescent drug, alcohol and tobacco use and vaping; opioid overdose and suicide deaths; health equity; and better emergency preparedness for infectious diseases, natural disasters, and potential biological threats.

About Doctor Mark Levine

Prior to joining the Health Department, Commissioner Levine had an active practice in general internal medicine and served as a Professor and Associate Dean for Graduate Medical Education at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine, where he continues to teach medical students and residents. He served on the American College of Physicians Board of Regents, and as vice president and president-elect of the Vermont Medical Society. Commissioner Levine holds a Bachelor of Arts in biology from the University of Connecticut and an M.D. from the University of Rochester. He completed his residency in internal medicine at UVM, where he served as chief resident, before a fellowship at the University of North Carolina.

