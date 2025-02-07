Tips for Teachers to Help Set a Non-Bullying Tone in the Classroom

Photo courtesy of Stand For The Silent Photo courtesy of Stand For The Silent Photo courtesy of Stand For The Silent

Teachers can play an essential role in helping to prevent and stop bullying.

OKLAHOMA CITY , OK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Pew Research Center, there are 3.8 million public school teachers in the U.S. This means nearly 4 million adults in the K-12 public school system can take the lead on preventing and addressing bullying. Add to this the number of people working in the school outside of the classroom, and it's easy to see that each school can have a powerful anti-bullying task force. The good news is that there are a lot of things teachers can do to help with the issue right in the classroom.

"We adults may assume that the kids know what bullying is, that it’s not acceptable, and what to do about it,” says Kirk Smalley, co-founder of Stand for the Silent. "The truth, however, is that many kids are not taught about this issue at home, making it imperative that teachers address it in the classroom.”

New research published in the January 2025 issue of the journal Cureus reports that bullying among school-going children is a significant public health issue that impacts mental and physical well-being. The study involved students ages 11 to 19 in private and public schools. They found that nearly half of all the students in the study had been bullied and that the incidence of it reduces as the child gets older. A quarter of the students reported that they have significant anxiety. Researchers conclude that bullying is alarmingly prevalent among school-aged children, and there is a strong correlation between bullying involvement and behavioral problems.

Clearly, there is a bullying issue in schools, both private and public. It is important that communities, schools, and teachers do what they can to address the issue. Teachers can play a critical role in this because they spend the most time with the students at school and are in a role of authority that teaches them about behavior expectations that they may not learn about outside of the classroom.

Here are some tips for teachers to help set a non-bullying tone in the classroom:

Discuss the topic. Many kids are bullied in the home by a parent or sibling. They may not realize there is anything wrong with the behavior or know how damaging it is. Discuss in the classroom what bullying is, what it looks like, and why it's so damaging.

Know the policy and procedures. Check with the school to see what the policies are regarding bullying. Determine if they are going far enough or if the school as a whole could step up its game to help address the issue. Teachers can unite to help bring more attention school-wide.

Pay attention. It's wise for teachers to notice bullying themselves and stop it. Many students don't go to the teacher for help if they are being bullied because they fear being called a tattletale or their concerns being ignored. When teachers spot it, they can bring it to an immediate end.

Set the example. This should go without saying, but teachers must set an example for their students to model. Their students observe what they say and do, and some behaviors will be repeated. Some students may not see appropriate behavior being displayed in the home.

Share the information. Kids need to know the classroom expectations regarding bullying. They also need to know what to do if they are being bullied. Provide them with the tools they need to be part of the force that forgoes bullying in the classroom.

Reward the good stuff. Rewarding good behavior is always a solid way to motivate others to do the same. Find ways to reward students who are a positive anti-bullying influence. Stand for the Silent has a program that also helps teachers do this.

Create a supportive culture. Having an assembly or special event that kicks off an anti-bullying or kindness in the classroom program is a great way to motivate people. This can be the groundwork for creating an environment where bullying doesn't take place.

“We are doing all we can to help support teachers and schools on the mission to end bullying,” added Smalley. “We are happy to help wherever we can so that the issue becomes a thing of the past.”

While cyberbullying may occur outside of the classroom, it's a good idea for teachers to address it with their students. New research published in the January 2025 issue of the Journal of School of Nursing, researchers found that the more time that adolescents spend using social media, the greater the risk for the development of cyberbullying, victimization, and cyber media addiction. Teachers can add a cyberbullying lesson so students know the risks, what it entails, and how to address them.

Stand for the Silent travels the country, giving presentations about bullying to schools, providing bullying prevention, giving out scholarships, offering intervention strategies, and more. Those interested in getting involved can start a chapter of the group in their area, obtain a free K-2 bullying prevention curriculum or cyberbullying handbook for parents, host a presentation at their school, introduce the How All Started video, and donate to help support the cause. To get more information, visit the site at: https://standforthesilent.org/

About Stand for the Silent

Started in 2010, Stand for the Silent is an organization on a mission to help eliminate bullying nationwide. Kirk and Laura Smalley founded the group after their child took his own life due to bullying. They offer free resources for parents and educators and travel to schools to host presentations. They have been to over 6,025 schools and spoken with more than 4.15 million students. To get more information, visit the site at: https://standforthesilent.org/

