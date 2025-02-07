Endeavour Announces Holding(s) in Company

Endeavour Mining plc (“the Company”) announces that it received the following notification from Van Eck Associates Corporation of its interests in the Company as at 5 February 2025

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate) UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Van Eck Associates Corporation City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name





ESB Pension Fund GDX

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)

VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF

VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF

VanEck Africa Index ETF

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF





City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 05/02/2025 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 06/02/2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.966% 6.966% 243,578,697 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 7.979% 7.979% 244,565,440







8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)





Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BL6K5J42 16,968,090 6.966% SUBTOTAL 8. A 16,968,090 6.966% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold ESB Pension Fund GDX 0.040 0.040% VanEck Gold Miners ETF 3.939 3.939% VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU) 0.112 0.112% VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF 0.073 0.073% VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.410 0.410% VanEck Africa Index ETF 0.017 0.017% VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 2.140 2.140% VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.234 0.234% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis The number and % of voting rights held 16,968,090 shares and 6.966% voting rights The date until which the voting rights will be held Open 11. Additional informationxvi





Place of completion Tampa, FL, USA Date of completion 06 February 2025

