Grant funds accelerator programs for local entrepreneurs

Partnership between Urban League of Greater Madison and gener8tor aims to support entrepreneurs in underserved areas

MADISON, WI. FEB. 6, 2025 – A partnership that helps Madison-area start-ups access free training to hone their skills, gain knowledge, and realize their goals of opening their own businesses will continue for another year with help from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

WEDC provided a $100,000 Competitive Entrepreneurship Partner Grant (EPG) to support the gBETA Urban League program, a partnership between the Urban League of Greater Madison and gener8tor.

WEDC made the announcement during the gBETA Urban League Showcase at the Madison Black Business HUB Thursday, when five diverse-led businesses that are participating in the program pitched their plans at a showcase event attended by nearly 100 local business and community leaders.

“We’re excited to support this collaboration between the Urban League and gener8tor as they work together to build entrepreneurial capacity and economic opportunities within communities that have been historically underserved,” said Shayna Hetzel, vice president, entrepreneurship and innovation at WEDC, the state’s leading economic development agency. “These accelerator programs will support entrepreneurs with forming, launching, and growing their companies, something we know adds economic vitality and mobility.”

“The Urban League is honored to have been selected for one of these competitive grants,” said Dr. Ruben Anthony, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison. “We have already seen great success through this partnership with gener8tor as several past participants in the program have already opened new or expanded spaces in The Urban League Hub. This grant will help us partner with gener8tor to offer additional business accelerator classes, individualized coaching, lunch-and-learn sessions, networking, mentorship connections, and more for at least 50 additional current small business owners looking to expand or enhance their business and emerging entrepreneurs looking to take their idea to market.”

gALPHA and gBETA Urban League are free accelerator programs designed to set a path for Black entrepreneurs and other entrepreneurs of color to build successful small businesses in Madison, with a particular focus on entrepreneurs who are interested in becoming part of the Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub. Participants receive group training, coaching, peer support, and access to the combined network of Urban League and gener8tor mentors, customers, corporate partners, and financial professionals.

The programs aim to give entrepreneurs the resources they need to bring their ideas to life, launch, and expand successful businesses.

“gener8tor is honored to be partnered with WEDC and the Urban League of Greater Madison to deliver free startup and small business coaching and support to the Madison area,” said Vanessa Huerta, vice president of gBETA at gener8tor. “Through this collaboration, we are committed to empowering underrepresented founders by delivering access to the resources, mentorship, and opportunities needed to build and scale successful businesses.”

Find more information about gBETA programming and resources here.