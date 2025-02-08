Hybrid Devices Market

Demand for devices with longer battery life, increase in acceptance of hybrid devices for enterprise mobility & use of touchscreen technology drives the market.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Hybrid Devices Market: Bridging Performance and Portability in the Digital Era." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global hybrid devices market was valued at $30.06 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $151.88 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 310 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1506 High demand for devices with longer battery life, use of touchscreen technology, and surge in acceptance of hybrid devices for enterprise mobility have boosted the growth of the global hybrid devices market. However, higher price compared to other computing devices and heavy weight hinder the market growth. On the contrary, use of wireless display technology and increase in acceptance of hybrid devices would open new opportunities in the future.The hybrid devices market is segmented on the basis of type, screen size, end user, and region. Depending on the type, the market is divided into convertible hybrid devices and detachable hybrid devices. On the basis of screen size, it is divided into less than 12 inches, 12–15 inches, and greater than 15 inches. On the basis of end-user, it is divided into personal use, IT & telecom, educational institution, healthcare, and others. However, the detachable segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global hybrid devices market, due to rise in adoption of convertible devices by the end user.By end user, the IT and Telecom segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global hybrid devices market., due to number of IT & telecom organizations use hybrid devices because of functionalities including longer battery life, remote manageability, and responsiveness to empower the government workers. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launches, collaboration & partnership, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the industry.

𝑪𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒅-19 𝒔𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒐:
● The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the IT sector due to surge in demand for digital solution and increased adoption of work from home culture.
● Moreover, increased demand for computing devices for browsing, presenting files and data, and examining during the pandemic supplemented the market growth.
● However, the prolonged lockdown and ban on electronic devices from China created a supply demand gap and disrupted the supply chain. 