Canoe Financial wins three 2024 FundGrade A+ Awards for outstanding performance

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe Financial”) is recognized with three 2024 FundGrade A+® Awards for outstanding performance.

Canoe Financial 2024 FundGrade A+ Award winning funds:

FundGrade calculation date 12/31/2024.



The FundGrade A+® rating recognizes the best performing funds that deliver the most consistent risk-adjusted returns. It is a yearly award that honours the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds that have maintained a high FundGrade rating throughout a calendar year.

“These awards are a testament to the strength of our investment philosophy and the dedication of our team. At Canoe Financial, we’re committed to helping Canadians build lasting wealth through disciplined, active management and a focus on delivering consistent, long-term performance,” said Darcy Hulston, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canoe Financial.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing $20 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

About FundGrade A+ Awards

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from “A” to “E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund’s average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Canoe Equity Portfolio Class Series, Canadian Focused Equity category out of a total of 70 funds: 20.20% (1 year), 9.46% (3 years), 14.48% (5 years), 10.16% (10 years) and 8.02% (since inception-February 2011); Canoe Asset Allocation Portfolio Class, Tactical Balanced category out of a total of 56 funds: 14.65% (1 year), 6.35% (3 years), 10.46% (5 years), 7.36% (10 years) and 5.85% (since inception-February 2011); Canoe North American Monthly Income Portfolio Class, Global Neutral Balanced category out of a total of 224 funds: 13.40% (1 year), 6.22% (3 years), 8.25% (5 years), 6.47% (10 years) and 7.25% (since inception- December 2012).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Legal Disclaimer:

