XS.com Partners with Smart Vision Summit (SVS) in Oman as Official Sponsor

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 10, 2025 / Business News / -- XS .com, the award-winning global multi-asset fintech and financial services provider, is proud to announce its participation as the Official Global Sponsor of the prestigious Smart Vision Summit (SVS) 2025 in Oman.The event will take place on February 12–13, 2025, at the luxurious JW Marriott Muscat in Oman, bringing together industry leaders, traders, investors, and financial professionals to explore the latest trends and opportunities shaping the financial sector.As part of its presence at the Smart Vision Summit, XS.com will host interactive sessions and live demonstrations showcasing its advanced multi-asset trading platforms and financial solutions.Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with XS.com experts, explore cutting-edge tools designed to enhance trading strategies, and gain insights into the company’s customer-focused approach to financial services. Additionally, the award winning broker is proud to feature distinguished speakers who will share their insights and expertise during the event.Ahmed Negm, Head of the Research Department at XS.com, will be holding an educational and informative presentation about the “The Effect of AI on Global financial Markets”. Moreover, Elie Nachawaty, Business Development VP at XS.com will captivate the audience with his presentation titled “Using AI to Improve Online Trading Strategies”.Speaking on the sponsorship, Shadi Salloum, MENA Director of XS.com, stated:“We are thrilled to serve as the Official Global Sponsor of the Smart Vision Summit (SVS) 2025. This event offers a unique platform to connect with industry peers, engage in meaningful discussions, and strengthen our presence in the Middle East’s dynamic financial landscape. At XS.com, we are dedicated to fostering growth and collaboration across the trading and financial services sectors, and this sponsorship aligns perfectly with our values.”The Smart Vision Summit is widely regarded as one of the region's premier events, fostering dialogue and collaboration among financial professionals, fintech innovators, and industry stakeholders. XS.com’s role as the Official Global Sponsor reflects its commitment to supporting events that promote knowledge-sharing and provide valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of financial markets.Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director of Smart Vision, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:"We are thrilled to welcome XS.com as our official Global sponsor for Smart Vision Summit (SVS) 2025 in Oman. Their leadership in financial technology and strong presence in the MENA region make them the perfect partner for this event. We look forward to their valuable contributions to our discussions in Muscat."The Smart Vision Summit is set to feature a packed agenda, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking sessions aimed at advancing knowledge and fostering partnerships within the financial community. XS.com’s active participation as the Official Global Sponsor highlights its dedication to supporting the growth of the financial services sector, not only in Oman but across the broader Middle East region.With a legacy of empowering traders and investors worldwide, XS.com remains a trusted name in the fintech and financial services industries. The company looks forward to contributing to the success of the Smart Vision Summit 2025 and engaging with attendees to drive meaningful conversations about the future of financial markets.XS.com invites all participants of the Smart Vision Summit to visit its designated booth at the JW Marriott Muscat to explore its comprehensive range of services, connect with its team of experts, and discover how XS.com continues to redefine excellence in the financial services industry.XS Company Review The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.About Smart VisionSmart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.

