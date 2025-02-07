Experienced Public Sector Executive Stephanie McGarrah Joins Commerce to Lead New Division Focused on Western N.C. Recovery

Raleigh, N.C.

Stephanie McGarrah, a public sector executive with roots in western North Carolina and extensive experience managing complex funding organizations joined the North Carolina Department of Commerce January 22 as the department’s Deputy Secretary for the newly established Division of Community Revitalization (DCR). Appointed as part of Governor Josh Stein’s recovery and revitalization focus for western North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, McGarrah will play a key role in supporting recovery efforts and managing certain federal block grant funds designated for the recovery.

"Supporting western North Carolina requires bold leadership and a strategic approach to rebuilding and revitalizing communities," said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. "The creation of the Division of Community Revitalization by Governor Josh Stein underscores our commitment to this region—Stephanie McGarrah’s unparalleled expertise, deep roots in western North Carolina, and proven leadership in recovery efforts make her the ideal choice to lead this critical work."

A native of Morganton and Lake Junaluska, McGarrah brings decades of experience in public service, policy development, and economic recovery. Most recently, she served as Executive Director of the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO), where she managed $11.5 billion in federal recovery funding and successfully guided the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impacts. Her career also includes leadership roles with the North Carolina Area Health Education Centers (AHEC), the North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA), and UNC Health, where she worked to address healthcare workforce shortages and other critical state challenges.

McGarrah’s appointment marks her return to the Department of Commerce, where she previously served as an Assistant Secretary from 2007 to 2013. In that previous role, McGarrah was instrumental in advancing key economic and policy initiatives while overseeing the department’s data, research, and economic analysis unit.

"Rebuilding and revitalizing communities is personal to me," said McGarrah. "As someone who grew up in western North Carolina, I’ve seen firsthand the resilience of this region. I am honored to return to the Department of Commerce to lead this effort and am committed to working closely with our communities, partners, and stakeholders to foster recovery, growth and resilience."

Using $1.4 billion in federal Community Development Block Grants-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding recently announced by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), DCR will be responsible for delivering housing recovery to areas of North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene. These CDBG-DR funds, designed for longer-term rebuilding rather than the immediate need for shelter, are not yet in hand and applications are not being accepted yet. The DCR is working closely with the Governor, his GROW NC office, and HUD to deliver long-term and meaningful recovery to western North Carolina as quickly and efficiently as possible.

For more information about the Division of Community Revitalization and the Department of Commerce’s ongoing efforts to support western North Carolina, please visit commerce.nc.gov/dcr.