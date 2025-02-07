Docket Number: FDA-2011-D-0720 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Implementation of ICH E2B(R3)

The E2B(R3) document package comprises four materials. The main document is the ICSR Implementation Guidance, which includes E2B(R3) data elements and message specifications; the BFC document is an appendix to the guide provided separately. The ICH ICSR XML schema set includes all necessity schema files for creating ICH ICSR messages and ICH Acknowledgement messages plus other reference schema files. The ICH ICSR reference instance is created to be aligned with these schemas and the ICH ICSR Implementation Guidance. Although the same reference instance is included in the guidance, it is provided separately as an xml file.

Additional documents provided for information

This Information Paper explains the short history of E2B, relationship to ICH M5 and ISO IDMP standard, and ICH position on regional requirements for the exchange of ICSR messages.

This Information Paper explains the E2B(R3) Object Identifiers (OIDs).

BFC materials

The conversion rules between E2B(R2) and E2B(R3) messages are provided in the compatibility mapping spreadsheet. This is a base document of the BFC document above, and the conversion style-sheets are developed as implementation of these rules. The example data are not derived from the compatibility mapping spreadsheet, but present differences in E2B(R2) and E2B(R3) messages. Note that the example files do not correspond to the upgrade and down grade of each other.

If necessary, additional materials may be added during the public consultation.