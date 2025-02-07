Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Joins Coalition Opposing Senator Hawley’s Labor Reform Framework

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) firmly opposes Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) proposed labor reform framework, which threatens the ability of small businesses to operate effectively, undermines worker-employer relations, and introduces heavy-handed government intervention in private-sector negotiations. The USHBC joined A Coalition for a Democratic Workplace, alongside industry stakeholders and organizations, in an opposition letter to Senator Hawley’s proposed framework. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“Small businesses, particularly Hispanic-owned enterprises, are the backbone of America’s economy. They thrive in an environment where flexibility, open dialogue, and fair competition allow them to grow and create jobs. Unfortunately, Senator Hawley’s framework threatens to upend this balance by limiting communication between employers and employees, imposing unrealistic deadlines on collective bargaining, and increasing federal control over workplace agreements.”Javier continued by saying:“At a time when small businesses are driving innovation and economic expansion, we should be removing barriers–not erecting new ones. This proposal disregards the realities of business operations and introduces rigid, government-mandated policies that would disrupt the natural flow of workplace negotiations.”The USHBC believes that any labor reform must prioritize economic opportunity, informed decision-making, and the ability of businesses to operate without undue interference. This framework falls short by accelerating union elections without ensuring that workers have the time and information needed to make the best choices for themselves and their workplaces. Additionally, forcing negotiations into impractical timelines risks replacing thoughtful deliberation with federally imposed mandates–undermining the very principles of free enterprise. Henceforth, the USHBC has joined other organizations in signing a letter opposing Senator Hawley’s labor reform framework. This joint letter outlines the critical concerns regarding the proposal’s impact on businesses, worker-employer relations, and free enterprise.We urge lawmakers to pursue reforms that foster economic growth, encourage responsible labor practices, and protect the ability of employers and employees to engage in meaningful, informed discussions. We stand ready to work with policymakers to develop solutions that strengthen America’s workforce while ensuring that small businesses continue to thrive.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

