TSplus Headquarters Meeting in Paris Sets the Stage for a Promising 2025

PARIS, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, the TSplus headquarters team convened in Paris for a pivotal two-day meeting to reflect on the successes of 2024 and outline strategic objectives for 2025. The gathering brought together key members of the global TSplus network and featured insightful discussions on the company’s future growth and innovations.

TSplus Welcomes New Talent and Celebrates Achievements

The meeting opened with a warm welcome to new recruits who will play essential roles in advancing TSplus's global initiatives. Adrien Philippe now leads the worldwide pre-sales team, joined by Michael and Waddi. In China, three new hires—Neo (Sales Development), Chen (Marketing), and Yi (Communications Liaison from France)—have been onboarded to strengthen operations and communication between Shanghai and the headquarters.

Henri Marlin, COO, shared exciting news as TSplus achieved a significant milestone: for the first time in its history, the company’s turnover has surpassed $10 million. This impressive growth reflects TSplus’s commitment to innovation, customer-centric strategies, and global market expansion.

Strategic Focus Areas for TSplus in 2025

Dominique laid out TSplus’ roadmap towards 2030, emphasizing the need for robust reseller networks, innovative products, effective sales strategies, and strong partnerships. He identified six strategic pillars for 2025:

Video Production: Enhanced marketing strategies leveraging multimedia content.

Expansion in China and the USA: With new hires and development initiatives.

Prospection Database: Supporting localized market exploration.

Remote Connect Release: Simplified remote support for individual users.

RDS-Tools: Continued development and integration.

AI Tools: Leveraging artificial intelligence to drive innovation.

TSplus Technical Developments and Product Innovation

TSplus’ product development team focused in 2024 on enhancing its flagship solutions, Remote Support and Advanced Security, prioritizing user experience and cross-platform compatibility. For 2025, ambitious plans are in place, including:

Further enhancements to the Remote Support Android app and the development of an iOS version.

Introduction of unattended access features and extended compatibility with a wide range of mobile devices.

Major updates to Remote Access, improving session launch times, enhancing the web application portal, and making it a true corporate platform.

Advanced Security improvements focusing on streamlined configuration synchronization and stronger ransomware protection.

Release of Server Monitoring version 6, introducing SMS alerts, TLS server monitoring, and data security enhancements.



Additionally, a complete overhaul of the License Portal will optimize user experience and integrate the SaaS model for all TSplus products, facilitating seamless subscription-based services.

Marketing and Branding Initiatives to Increase TSplus Notoriety

David Bismuth, executing video production efforts, aims to create engaging, AI-driven multilingual videos to bolster the company’s social media strategy. These efforts will complement ongoing SEO optimization and content creation initiatives, which drove impressive web traffic growth in 2024.

TSplus will continue expanding its presence on key platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, and potentially Reddit, to increase brand awareness and engagement. The development of a case studies portfolio, leveraging customer insights, is also underway to highlight success stories.

Insights and Keys to Shine in Remote Access Market in 2025

A highlight of the event was the keynote speech by Xavier Fontanet, former CEO of Essilor and a renowned business strategist. He shared invaluable advice on thriving as a smaller player in markets dominated by giants like Citrix and Microsoft. Fontanet’s "small fish" strategy emphasized the advantages of specialization and gradual market expansion through niche targeting.





Looking ahead, TSplus is excited to host its next international meeting in Bali in April 2025. With a clear roadmap, a motivated team, and ambitious goals, TSplus continues its mission to provide innovative, reliable solutions for remote access and cybersecurity.

TSplus invites IT resellers and professionals to join the TSplus Partner program: https://tsplus.net/partner-program/.

About TSplus

TSplus is a global provider of remote access, cybersecurity, and managed services solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer-centric strategies, TSplus empowers businesses of all sizes to achieve secure and efficient remote operations.

