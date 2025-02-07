Submit Release
Bath & Body Works Declares Cash Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on March 7, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2025.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,880 Company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, more than 500 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

