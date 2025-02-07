Redesigned Website Enhances WTMP’s Digital Marketing Solutions for Window Treatment Businesses

WTMP unveils a redesigned website, offering enhanced user experience, streamlined navigation, and resources to boost window treatment business growth.

The new website reflects our dedication to empowering clients to achieve sustainable growth. This platform enhances how we connect and support businesses in our industry through its robust resources.”
— Will Hanke, owner of Window Treatment Marketing Pros
ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a premier digital marketing agency dedicated to the window treatment and awning industries, is proud to unveil its newly redesigned website. This launch underscores WTMP’s commitment to excellence in digital marketing, providing clients with an enhanced user experience and streamlined access to its industry-leading services.

The redesigned website features a modern, mobile-friendly interface that makes navigating WTMP’s suite of marketing solutions easier than ever. Founded in 1997 by Air Force veteran Will Hanke, WTMP has been a trusted partner in helping window treatment and awning businesses thrive through tailored strategies in SEO, website development, paid ads, and social media marketing.

The updated site features optimized navigation with simplified menus and layouts for effortless exploration of services. Comprehensive resources include educational articles, industry insights, and downloadable guides to support business owners.

By launching the redesigned website, WTMP reinforces its leadership in digital marketing for window treatment and awning businesses. The site not only highlights WTMP’s proven methodologies but also offers valuable tools to help business owners optimize their marketing efforts and stay ahead in a competitive market.

For more information, visit https://wtmarketingpros.com or contact (314) 470-1180.

Since 1997, I have been helping businesses across the country with their digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) strategies. As an Air Force veteran, I bring a disciplined approach to my work, and my agency has won numerous awards in Search, Consulting, and Marketing throughout recent years. Together with my daughter Amber, I have become a leading specialist in running SEO and SEM for window treatment and awning companies. Our expertise in this niche has driven us to specialize in helping these businesses grow and expand nationwide. If you own or help run a window treatment, covering, or awning company, we are your ticket to more leads, phone calls, and higher Google rankings.

