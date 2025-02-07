CLEAR Launches New Lanes at Portland International Airport

PORTLAND, ORE. and NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, is launching its identity verification technology at Portland International Airport (PDX), bringing frictionless and predictable travel experiences to Oregon. CLEAR’s launch at PDX is expected to create 53 jobs and generate over $3 million annually in local economic impact.

“We are thrilled to welcome CLEAR, a world class service, to a world class airport! This valuable addition is now available to travelers at PDX, meeting the growing demand for convenience while upholding the city’s commitment to consumer rights and responsible technology use,” said Portland Metro Chamber President and CEO Andrew Hoan. “Technology should make life easier for all, and CLEAR’s approach at PDX reflects that balance—enhancing the traveler experience while respecting local policies and the rights of the public. Welcome CLEAR to Portland, and we look forward to seeing it benefit our community.”

“When we opened our new main terminal last summer, we often got asked: Will CLEAR be coming to PDX? Today, we’re excited to deliver that option for our travelers,” said Dan Pippenger, Chief Aviation Officer at Port of Portland. “With the addition of CLEAR, we’re continuing to improve and streamline the travel experience while maintaining the highest standards of safety and security.”

“We're thrilled to bring CLEAR to Portland and help PDX travelers experience a smoother, more predictable journey,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. “We share PDX's dedication to enhancing the customer experience and are excited to be part of making travel to and from Oregon faster and easier.”

Today’s launch represents continued growth in CLEAR's national footprint, where it serves a total of 59 airports with its opt-in CLEAR Plus membership and over 27 million Members. Members use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to seamlessly and securely verify their identity with their eyes or fingerprints, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts Members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security, with the goal of saving them time waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR's expedited identity verification lanes – costs a little more than $16 a month billed annually, with preferred pricing available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Express Members. Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family Members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for $119 per adult per year.

About Port of Portland

With three airports, four marine terminals, and five business parks, the Port of Portland is an economic engine for transforming the region into a place where everyone is welcome, empowered, and connected to the opportunity to find a good job or grow their business. The Port works to pull down barriers and provide access to people and local businesses who have been left out of the region’s economic growth—including people of color, low-income workers, and people with disabilities. Collectively, the Port leads big projects in the region, including expanding PDX airport and making it more accessible and efficient; transforming a former marine terminal into a site for innovation in the housing construction and mass timber industries; and providing more options for Pacific Northwest businesses to send their products around the world. For more information, visit www.PortofPortland.com .

About CLEAR (NYSE: YOU)

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 27 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact

CLEAR

media@clearme.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.