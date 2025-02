Solar Inverters/PV Inverters Market Projected to Hit US$ 24.63 Billion With 5.5% CAGR Growth Forecast By 2025 to 2034

Solar Inverters/PV Inverters Market

The growing ecological worries and the requirement to decrease carbon discharge are driving the market demand.

The AC electricity can be utilized to set off appliances, catered for electrical grid or bestowed to an off-grid AC framework” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025
๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐'๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ/๐๐• ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐"๐'๐ƒ 14.37 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2024. ๐‹๐จ๐จ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐  ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐"๐'๐ƒ 24.63 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2034, ๐ž๐ฑ๐ก๐ข๐›๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐  ๐š ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ 5.5% ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2025 ๐ญ๐จ 2034.
๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:
An inverter is one of the most crucial segments of equipment in solar energy systems. Itโ€™s a gadget that transforms direct current (DC) electricity, which is what solar panel brings about to alternating current (AC) electricity, which the electric grid utilizes. In DC, the electricity is sustained at a continuous voltage in one direction.
In AC, electricity proceeds in both directions in a circuit as the voltage alters from positive to negative. Inverters are just one instance of the category of devices known as power electronics that control the flow of electric power. The demand for clean energy options and maximized solar power systems are pushing the solar inverters/PV inverters market demand.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:Government Funding: Governments are reinforcing the market augmentation by providing stimulus for green energy technologies. This involves investing in solar projects and enterprises targeted at introducing electricity in rural areas, thus boosting the demand for solar inverters/PV inverters market growth.Escalating Focus on Renewable Energy Resources: Solar inverters have become simpler to position, providing for their extensive acquisition covering several solar power systems. Further, the growing emphasis on green energy sources is because of several advantages, such as ecological safeguarding, green advancement, and an irrepressible electrical grid.Technological Progressions: Improved productivity, dependability, and grid combining potential are rendering solar PV systems more alluring. Progression in power electronics, elevated presentation inverters, and maximum power point tracking (MPPT) maximization are crucial propellers of this shift.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ/๐๐• ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:โ€ข Huaweiโ€ข Sungrow Power Supplyโ€ข SMA Solar Technology AGโ€ข ABB Ltd.โ€ข Sinengโ€ข TBEAโ€ข TMEICโ€ข Schneider Electricโ€ข SolarEdge Technologiesโ€ข Power Electronicsโ€ข KACO New Energy Inc.โ€ข Froniusโ€ข Wuxi Sinengโ€ข SunPower Corporationโ€ข Delta Electronics, Inc.โ€ข Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
โ€ข Siemens AG
๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:
โ€ข The solar inverters/PV inverters market segmentation is based on type, deployment, end users, and region.
โ€ข By type analysis, the string inverters segment held the largest market share. This is due to them being productive and dependable. They can operate elevated voltages and output and offer dependable performance in maximal temperatures.
โ€ข By end-user analysis, the utilities segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to growing green energy demand and decreased solar devices and instrument prices.
๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:
The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the solar inverters/PV inverters market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of a growing aggregate of solar positioning in nations such as Japan and China.North America: North America is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The regionโ€™s growing acquisition of 1.5 MW potential central inverters and 60 kW potential string inverters fuels the regional market expansion.
๐ ๐€๐๐ฌ:
How much is the solar inverters/PV inverters market?
The market size was valued at USD 14.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 24.63 billion by 2034.
What is the regional scope of the solar inverters/PV inverters market?
The regions covered in the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America Middle East, and Africa.
Based on users, which segment held the largest share of the market?
The utilities segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.
What is the growth rate of the market?
The market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2034. 