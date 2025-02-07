Solar Inverters/PV Inverters Market Projected to Hit US$ 24.63 Billion With 5.5% CAGR Growth Forecast By 2025 to 2034

Solar Inverters/PV Inverters Market

The growing ecological worries and the requirement to decrease carbon discharge are driving the market demand.

The AC electricity can be utilized to set off appliances, catered for electrical grid or bestowed to an off-grid AC framework” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our solar inverters/PV inverters market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬/𝐏𝐕 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 14.37 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024. 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 24.63 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 5.5% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2025 𝐭𝐨 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:An inverter is one of the most crucial segments of equipment in solar energy systems. It’s a gadget that transforms direct current (DC) electricity, which is what solar panel brings about to alternating current (AC) electricity, which the electric grid utilizes. In DC, the electricity is sustained at a continuous voltage in one direction.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:In AC, electricity proceeds in both directions in a circuit as the voltage alters from positive to negative. Inverters are just one instance of the category of devices known as power electronics that control the flow of electric power. The demand for clean energy options and maximized solar power systems are pushing the solar inverters/PV inverters market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Government Funding: Governments are reinforcing the market augmentation by providing stimulus for green energy technologies. This involves investing in solar projects and enterprises targeted at introducing electricity in rural areas, thus boosting the demand for solar inverters/PV inverters market growth.Escalating Focus on Renewable Energy Resources: Solar inverters have become simpler to position, providing for their extensive acquisition covering several solar power systems. Further, the growing emphasis on green energy sources is because of several advantages, such as ecological safeguarding, green advancement, and an irrepressible electrical grid.Technological Progressions: Improved productivity, dependability, and grid combining potential are rendering solar PV systems more alluring. Progression in power electronics, elevated presentation inverters, and maximum power point tracking (MPPT) maximization are crucial propellers of this shift.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬/𝐏𝐕 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Huawei• Sungrow Power Supply• SMA Solar Technology AG• ABB Ltd.• Sineng• TBEA• TMEIC• Schneider Electric• SolarEdge Technologies• Power Electronics• KACO New Energy Inc.• Fronius• Wuxi Sineng• SunPower Corporation• Delta Electronics, Inc.• Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.• Siemens AG𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The solar inverters/PV inverters market segmentation is based on type, deployment, end users, and region.• By type analysis, the string inverters segment held the largest market share. This is due to them being productive and dependable. They can operate elevated voltages and output and offer dependable performance in maximal temperatures.• By end-user analysis, the utilities segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to growing green energy demand and decreased solar devices and instrument prices.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the solar inverters/PV inverters market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of a growing aggregate of solar positioning in nations such as Japan and China.North America: North America is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's growing acquisition of 1.5 MW potential central inverters and 60 kW potential string inverters fuels the regional market expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the solar inverters/PV inverters market?The market size was valued at USD 14.37 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 24.63 billion by 2034.What is the regional scope of the solar inverters/PV inverters market?The regions covered in the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America Middle East, and Africa.Based on users, which segment held the largest share of the market?The utilities segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2034. Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises.

