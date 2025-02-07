Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Expected to Reach USD 51.60 Billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.9%

Restaurant Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market

The growing aggregate of cashless proceedings is driving the market demand.

They maximize sales operations and offer real-time business perspective.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵-𝘰𝘧-𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘦 (𝘗𝘖𝘚) 𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥 𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘥𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘪𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘤 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡’𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭-𝐨𝐟-𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 (𝐏𝐎𝐒) 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟗% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟒.𝟏𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟏.𝟔𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:A point-of-sale, also acknowledged as a POS system, is a physical space where dealings are processed. Several conventional table service restaurants have a physical cash register around the establishment. The region adjoining the cash register is point-of-sale. Sponsors can interchange physical cash or disburse through credit cards or smart wallets and trade money for the restaurant service.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:While the majority of POS systems do not possess labor handling and scheduling as an attribute out of the box, the expansive bulk combines with scheduling platforms, which can augment the potential. The growing acquisition of the restaurant industry to enhance productivity, curtailment of saving time, and acquisition of business perspective is pushing the restaurant point-of-sale (POS) terminals market demand.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐈: The growing amalgamation of AI in restaurant POS terminals assists in enhancing service and functional productivity. AI-fuelled chatbots ease the ordering procedure while analytics prophesy consumer inclination, assisting restaurants to clarify menu and marketing strategies, boosting the demand for the restaurant point-of-sale (POS) terminals market growth.𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝-𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Cloud-dependent solutions provide escalated flexibility, scalability, and obtainability for restaurant owners and operators. They sanction real-time data acquisition from varied locations, easing chores such as inventory handling, sales tracing, and consumer inclination analysis from a distance.𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: The extensive acquisition of touchless technology is powered by the surge in mobile remission alternatives and an elevated concentration on hygiene and security. Restaurants are growingly carrying out POS systems that reinforce touchless remissions, improving the consumer experience and gratifying escalating inclination for smooth and secure transactions.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:• Aireus Inc.• NCR Corporation• Oracle Corporation• ParTech, Inc.• PAX Technology Limited• POSsible POS• Sainsbury’s• ShopKeep (now part of LightSpeed)• Snack POS• Toast, Inc.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The restaurant point-of-sale (POS) terminals market segmentation is based on product, component, end user, deployment, application, and region.• By deployment analysis, the on-premise segment held the largest market share. This is due to growing worries about data security covering restaurants. The inheritance POS systems reserve data locally, sanctioning regulation and individualization requiring an internet connection.• By product analysis, the mobile segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to advantages such as speedier service, lower prices, and the capacity to offer precise dish details.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the restaurant point-of-sale (POS) terminals market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the speedy augmentation of the restaurant industry and the elevated focus on vendors offering restaurant POS software.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. 𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the restaurant point-of-sale (POS) terminals market?The market size was valued at USD 24.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 51.60 billion by 2034.Which region held the largest restaurant point-of-sale (POS) terminals market share?North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2024.What are the quantitative units covered in the market?The quantitative units covered in the market are revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. 