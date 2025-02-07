Model Stone Co. Inc. Announces New Gravel Line for Residential and Commercial Projects

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Model Stone Co. Inc ., Houston’s leading supplier of premium stone products, is excited to introduce its newest product line: high-quality gravel. This addition expands the company’s extensive inventory, offering customers superior solutions for landscaping, construction, and drainage projects. Established in 1998, Model Stone Co. Inc. has earned a reputation for sourcing and delivering top-tier materials from trusted suppliers worldwide.The newly launched gravel line features bull rock and limestone gravel, tailored to meet the diverse needs of residential and commercial applications. Limestone gravel is a durable, rough-surfaced material with a natural white hue, ideal for decorative and functional uses such as pathways, driveways, and landscaping accent areas.Model Stone Co. Inc. stands out for its quality and commitment to customer satisfaction. The company imports stone products from trusted suppliers in Turkey, Mexico, Spain, and the USA, so customers can expect nothing less than premium materials. The new gravel line aligns with the company’s mission to provide exceptional products for various uses, including French drains, foundation borders, driveway edging, xeriscaping, and more.For more information about Model Stone Co. Inc.’s gravel products, please get in touch with their leasing office at 281 447 5385.About Model Stone Co. Inc.: Since 1998, Model Stone Co. Inc. has been Houston’s premier supplier of high-quality stone materials. With a diverse product range, including travertine, marble, porcelain, and now gravel, the company specializes in delivering excellence for residential and commercial projects. Sourced from trusted suppliers worldwide, every product meets the highest quality standards.Company name: Model Stone Co. Inc.Address: 11806 Proctor St,City: HoustonState: TexasZip code: 77038Phone number: 281 447 5385

