Population Health Management Market to Reach USD 119.16 Billion by 2032, Driven by Value-Based Care Adoption

With a projected CAGR of 15.58%, the Population Health Management Market expands as AI-driven analytics and preventive healthcare gain traction.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Population Health Management (PHM) Market was valued at USD 32.30 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 119.16 billion by 2032, with a robust CAGR of 15.58% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The market's rapid expansion is driven by the increasing adoption of value-based care models, advanced data integration, and analytics for effective patient population management.Key Players in the Population Health Management Market• Veradigm LLC – Veradigm Connect, Veradigm Insights• Oracle – Oracle Health Management, Oracle Cloud Healthcare Analytics• Conifer Health Solutions, LLC – ConiferConnect, Value-Based Care Solutions• eClinicalWorks – Healow Insights, eClinicalWorks Population Health Analytics• Enli Health Intelligence (Cedar Gate Technologies) – Enli CareManager, Cedar Gate Analytics• McKesson Corporation – McKesson Health Solutions, InterQual Care Intelligence• Medecision – Aerial Population Health Management Platform• Optum, Inc. – Optum One, OptumIQ Analytics• Koninklijke Philips N.V. – Philips Wellcentive, IntelliSpace Population Health• Athenahealth, Inc. – AthenaHealth Population Health, AthenaClinicals• Welltok (Virgin Pulse) – CaféWell, Virgin Pulse Health Solutions• Epic Systems Corporation – Epic Healthy Planet, Care Everywhere• NextGen Healthcare – NextGen Population Health Solutions• Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) – Expanse Population Health• Kareo, Inc. – Kareo AnalyticsGet a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1825 Market Growth and Key Drivers1. Shift Toward Value-Based CareHealthcare providers are transitioning from fee-for-service to value-based care models, focusing on patient outcomes rather than service volume. PHM tools enable improved patient identification, care coordination, and cost reduction, making them a crucial component of modern healthcare strategies.2. Rising Chronic Disease PrevalenceAccording to the CDC, 60% of U.S. adults suffer from at least one chronic disease, while 40% have multiple conditions, accounting for 90% of the nation's healthcare expenditures. PHM solutions offer predictive analytics and remote monitoring to reduce hospital admissions and enhance patient engagement, addressing this growing burden effectively.3. Technological Advancements and Data IntegrationInnovations in AI, machine learning, and telemedicine are transforming PHM, allowing for accurate predictive modeling and personalized care. The integration of electronic health records (EHR) and health information exchanges further streamlines data accessibility, improving healthcare decision-making and efficiency.Market Segmentation OutlookBy Product & Service:• Software Segment: Dominated the market in 2023 with a 52% share, driven by demand for advanced analytics and electronic health records.• Services Segment: Expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by increasing demand for consulting, implementation, and training services.By Mode of Delivery:• Cloud-Based Solutions: Accounted for 80% of the market in 2023 due to cost-effectiveness, scalability, and real-time data access, with strong projected growth.Need any customization research on Population Health Management Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1825 Key Market SegmentationBy Product & Service• Software• ServicesBy Mode of Delivery• On-premise• Cloud-basedBy End User• Healthcare Providers• Healthcare Payers• Other End UsersRegional Insights• North America: Led the market in 2023 with a 47% share, driven by a well-established healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of PHM solutions.• Asia-Pacific: Poised to be the fastest-growing region, fueled by healthcare digitization, government investments, and a rising burden of chronic diseases.Recent Developments• January 2025: HealthEC and VirtualHealth launched Elligint Health, combining advanced analytics with medical management solutions to enhance value-based care.• January 2025: Cedar Gate Technologies was recognized as the innovation leader in the Frost Radar U.S. Population Health Management 2024 report.• November 2024: i2i Population Health partnered with CureMD to enhance care management and health outcomes.The Population Health Management Market is positioned for significant growth, fueled by the need for cost-effective, data-driven healthcare solutions. The Population Health Management Market is positioned for significant growth, fueled by the need for cost-effective, data-driven healthcare solutions. As technological advancements continue to shape the industry, PHM solutions will play a vital role in improving patient outcomes and optimizing healthcare resources worldwide.Access Complete Report Details @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/population-health-management-market-1825

