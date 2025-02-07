Volvo Cars Canada is returning to the Canadian International Auto Show to Premiere the New XC90

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Canadian International Auto Show is taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from February 14 – 23 and Volvo Cars Canada is inviting you to experience the new XC90. Making its first appearance at an Auto Show in Canada, the XC90 is a Volvo Cars icon, and now, thanks to a broad suite of technology and design upgrades inside and out, it’s better than ever before.

The new XC90 is offered in both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains with up to 53 km* of all-electric range in pure mode.In addition to a refreshed interior and exterior, the new XC90 offers improved suspension and the new generation Volvo Car UX.

Matt Girgis, Managing Director of Volvo Cars Canada is available to speak to media about the new XC90, and what the brand has in store for 2025. Attendees of the show will get to experience the newly redesigned XC90, as well as Volvo’s broad lineup of vehicles, and a special EX90 Safety Cage display.

Who:

Matt Girgis, Managing Director, Volvo Cars Canada

Tara Powadiuk, Director, Product & Technology, Volvo Cars Canada

Stefan Diklich, Manager, Product Planning, Volvo Cars Canada



What:

Matt Girgis, Tara Powadiuk, and Stefan Diklich are available for interviews to speak about: The launch of the new XC90 in Canada. The latest safety and tech features in Volvo’s newest vehicle lineup, including details on the new generation Volvo Car UX and the EX90 Safety Cage. Volvo’s ambitious goals for the future and what the brand has in store for 2025.

Vehicles On Site New XC90 XC60 EX90 EX30 XC40



When:

Thursday, February 13, 2025 10:55 am EST Matt Girgis will address media 9 am – 2pm EST Matt Girgis, Tara Powadiuk and Stefan Diklich available for one-on-one interviews at Volvo booth





Where:

Toronto Metro Convention Centre

255 Front St W, Toronto ON

For more information, please contact:

Holly Wilks, NarrativeXPR, holly.wilks@narrativexpr.com ; or

Jennifer Okoeguale, Volvo Cars Canada, jennifer.okoeguale@volvocars.com

About Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCCL provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology, and training support to the 37 Volvo automobile retailers across Canada. For more information, please refer to the Volvo Cars Canada media website at: www.media.volvocars.com/ca/en-ca

Volvo Cars in 2024

For the full year 2024, Volvo Car Group recorded a record-breaking core operating profit of SEK 27 billion. Revenue in 2024 amounted to an all-time high of SEK 400.2 billion, while global sales reached a record 763,389 cars.

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker “VOLCAR B”.

"For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way." This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

As of December 2024, Volvo Cars employed approximately 42,600 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).

