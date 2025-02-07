Artificial Intelligence Market to USD 2465.8 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The AI Market, valued at USD 178.6 Bn in 2023, is projected to reach USD 2465.8 Bn by 2032, growing at a 33.89% CAGR from 2024 to 2032 (SNS Insider).

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Artificial Intelligence Market size was valued at USD 178.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 2465.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 33.89% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The increasing adoption of AI-driven automation across industries, coupled with advancements in deep learning and natural language processing, is fueling market growthGet Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2801 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Google (Alphabet Inc.) - Google AI- IBM - IBM Watson- Microsoft - Azure AI- Amazon Web Services (AWS) - AWS Deep Learning AMIs- NVIDIA Corporation - NVIDIA DGX Systems- Intel Corporation - Intel Nervana- Baidu, Inc. - Baidu AI- Salesforce - Salesforce Einstein- Apple Inc. - Siri- Tencent - Tencent AI Lab- SAP - SAP Leonardo- Adobe Inc. - Adobe Sensei- OpenAI - GPT-3By Solution: Software Segment Dominates, Services Registers Fastest GrowthThe software segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 41% in 2023, which is primarily triggered by the rising adoption of AI-based platforms, chatbots, virtual assistants, and analytics tools. Organizations are adopting AI-based solutions to automate tasks, communicate with customers, and achieve better efficiency in operations. The demand for AI software solutions is high as more organizations are implementing AI software in the existing IT infrastructures.The Services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the demand for AI consulting, deployment, and training in order to optimize AI integration. This is driving increased demand for managed and professional AI services, with a need for implementation expertise.By Technology: Deep Learning Dominates, Generative AI Registers Fastest GrowthThe deep learning segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023. The feature of its extensive use of applications in healthcare diagnostics, fraud detection, and personalized marketing strengthens its position in the competitive market.Generative AI is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to its potential in content generation, coding, and synthetic media. Growing at an exponential rate companies are quickly embedding generative AI in design, entertainment, and customer support applicationsBy Function: Operations Dominates, Sales & Marketing Registers Fastest GrowthThe business operations segment dominated the market and represented a significant revenue share in 2023. Automated processes powered by AI are helping to optimize supply chains, mitigate risks, and enhance productivity by reducing the need for manual intervention. Industries are witnessing enhanced efficiency through AI-powered predictive maintenance and quality control.The sales & Marketing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. AI is changing sales and marketing with predictive analytics, customized suggestions, and automated customer interaction. Customer interactions are improving with the help of AI-powered chatbot recommendation engines, and this is being adopted very quickly.By End-Use: Healthcare Dominates, IT & Telecommunications Registers Fastest GrowthThe healthcare segment dominated the market in 2023, AI is transforming the healthcare industry through precision medicine, AI-assisted diagnostics, robotic surgeries, and predictive analytics. AI in medical imaging, drug discovery, and virtual health assistants will ensure that healthcare remains the dominant end-use industry.IT & Telecommunications segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The IT and telecom industry is being transformed by AI-powered tools that help with network optimization, cybersecurity, and customer service. In this sector, accelerated adoption is driven by AI-fueled predictive maintenance and fraud detection.Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation:By Solution- Hardware- Software- ServicesBy Technology- Deep Learning- Machine Learning- Natural Language Processing (NLP)- Machine Vision- Generative AIBy Function- Cybersecurity- Finance and Accounting- Human Resource Management- Legal and Compliance- Operations- Sales and Marketing- Supply Chain ManagementBy End-Use- Healthcare- BFSI- Law- Retail- Advertising & Media- Automotive & Transportation- Agriculture- Manufacturing- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2801 Regional Analysis: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest GrowthNorth America dominated the market and accounted for 34% of revenue share, supported by substantial capital infusions in AI research, a more developed infrastructure, and large tech corporations. Market expansion is also accelerated by AI policy and innovation emerging from the U.S. government.Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of AI implementation in manufacturing, finance, and healthcare-based sectors. AI-driven automation is growing at a rapid pace catalyzed by investments from multiple countries such as China, Japan, and India.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/artificial-intelligence-market-2801 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation, by Solution8. Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation, By Technology9. Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation, By Function10. Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation, By End-use11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. 