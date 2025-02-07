CPAI Unveils Multi-Phase Roadmap to Rollout AI-powered Crypto Tax Solutions Globally

Announcement follows recent launch of the $CPAI token, which grants holders access to CPAI’s crypto transaction reconciliation services powered by AI

Salt Lake City, UT, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPAI, the AI powered crypto tax reconciliation, preparation and filing platform, has unveiled its comprehensive, multi-phase roadmap designed to redefine crypto tax management and compliance on a global scale.

CPAI is addressing critical shortcomings in traditional tax software, which have struggled to keep up with the rapid evolution of the crypto landscape. Legacy solutions, which are often rigidly coded and unable to adapt to the complexities of DeFi, fail to account for the intricate nuances of crypto trading. CPAI leverages cutting-edge Generative AI Models, that have been trained on over $1 billion in transactions reconciled manually by the Moontax team over the past three years, to handle complete data reconciliation for complex crypto activity, providing users with precise and compliant tax filing support.

The roadmap, spanning Q1 2025 through 2026 and beyond, is structured into four distinct phases: Foundation, Expansion, Global Reach, and Dominance.

Phase 1: Foundation

Throughout Q1 and Q2 2025, the initial phase focuses on laying a robust technological groundwork for the platform, with key initiatives including:

Advanced AI/ML Core Development

Beta Platform Launch with Token-Gated Access and Wallet Authentication

Triple-Layer Security for enhanced data protection

Real-Time Tax Liability Dashboard with CSV Export capabilities

Ecosystem Locking Incentives to foster user engagement

Community Onboarding Campaigns

Core Chain Integrations and Tax Tools

Phase 2: Expansion

Over the course of Q3 and Q4 2025, CPAI aims to build on the progress of Q1 and Q2, with the next phase of development defined by:

Full Public Platform Launch

AI-Powered Tax Advisor and CPAI Chatbot for personalized tax guidance

Legal Opinion Review System

Professional Access Portal for CPA and Legal professionals

DeFi & NFT Ecosystem Integration

CPAI Reconciliation Command Center

Tax Form Exports and Audit Defense Tools

Phase 3: Global Reach

The first half of 2026 will see CPAI extend its platform’s capabilities worldwide, featuring:

International Tax Coverage Rollout

Legal Recognition Framework for global compliance

Cross-Border Tax Tools

Global Exchange Partnerships

Advanced Blockchain Compatibility

API Development Suite

Wealth Management Services

OTC Services

Phase 4: Dominance

From Q3 2026 onwards, CPAI will aim to cement its position as the crypto tax solution of choice for individuals worldwide, through the release of:

AI Tax Optimization Engine

Enterprise Solutions and White-Label Partnerships

Tokenized Tax Credits

Predictive Tax Strategy System

Global Policy Influence Framework

Universal Adoption Initiatives

Decentralized Governance Model

The roadmap unveiling comes just weeks after CPAI announced the appointment of seasoned blockchain visionary Michael Terpin to its Advisory Board, which represented a strong seal of approval for the platform’s category-leading solution from one of the crypto industry’s most respected investors and advisors.

CPAI also recently launched its native utility token $CPAI, which grants holders access to CPAI’s crypto transaction reconciliation services powered by AI, right in time for the upcoming US tax season. With the explosive growth of the crypto market following November’s US election, CPAI ensures users can streamline their tax filings and avoid overpaying, offering precise transaction labeling in order to help holders uphold their own personal tax compliance.

CPAI token holders will receive priority access to the CPAI crypto transaction reconciliation platform, which includes an AI-powered tax software, access to an ecosystem of professional reconciliation services, and expert legal guidance – ensuring individuals and businesses never overpay on their crypto taxes, and can file with confidence. The CPAI token promises extensive utility for holders, including eligibility for 15% discounts on white glove services. Those services include data reconciliation, legal opinions, and filing services from crypto tax specialists at MoonTax and Olson & Partners Law.

“We are making it easier than ever before for individuals to confidently calculate their taxes across wallets, exchanges and DeFi protocols,” said CPAI Founder Derek Wride. “Our extensive roadmap demonstrates our long term vision to set the standard for crypto tax innovation globally. We are just getting started.”

The CPAI team comprises high-level tax attorneys and seasoned crypto natives with deep expertise in tax law. CPAI Founder Derek Wride is also CEO of MoonTax, as well as Partner at Olson & Partners Law, and Advisor at the Utah Blockchain Coalition. His CPAI Co-founder Ephraim Olson is a Harvard trained tax attorney and also serves as Managing Partner at Olson & Partners Law.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cpai.io/

About CPAI

CPAI is the first AI based crypto accounting tool, supported by human reconciliation and legal services for when users need something extra. The CPAI token is the gateway to a comprehensive crypto tax accounting network, with holders receiving priority access to the CPAI crypto transaction reconciliation platform, which provides AI-powered tax software, professional reconciliation services, and expert legal guidance.

Twitter: https://x.com/OfficialCPAI

Telegram: t.me/OfficialCPAI

Media Contact: cpai@transformgroup.com

