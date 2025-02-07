AI in Breast Imaging Market to Reach USD 1.88 Billion by 2032 Due to Rising Demand for Early Detection

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Breast Imaging Market

With a projected CAGR of 16.1%, AI-driven breast imaging is revolutionizing early cancer detection and diagnostic precision worldwide.

According to Research by SNS Insider, The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Breast Imaging Market was at USD 423.9 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 1886.4 million in 2032, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032.The main drivers for the market are the integration of AI in the early detection of the disease, the increase in the accuracy rate for diagnosis, and the growing rates of breast cancer in the international scenario.Key Players in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Breast Imaging Market• GE Healthcare• Hologic Inc.• Gamma Medica Inc.• Siemens Healthcare• Fujifilm Holdings Corp.• Toshiba Corporation• Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.• Philips Healthcare• iCAD Inc.• QuantX Imaging• AstraZeneca• SanofiBy Component Type, the software segment dominated the AI in breast imaging market in 2023, capturing 58% of the total market share.This is due to the high adoption of AI-based software solutions that help in image analysis, lesion detection, and risk assessment. Advanced AI models are changing the face of breast imaging by reducing human errors, improving workflow efficiency, and minimizing the need for additional tests. The demand for cloud-based AI platforms and deep learning algorithms is further bolstering the growth of the segment.By Imaging Modality, the screening segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 42% of the total market.AI-powered screening tools are fast becoming indispensable in mammography, ultrasound, and MRI scans to detect early-stage breast cancer with higher accuracy. AI-enhanced screening has dramatically reduced false-positive rates and made radiologists more efficient in the diagnosis of potential abnormalities. Furthermore, AI applications in tomosynthesis and contrast-enhanced mammography are further propelling this segment's growth.By Application, the screening segment dominated the application category, as early detection of breast cancer is critical in improving patient outcomes.Screening is improved by the accuracy and reduces false positives and negatives through AI-powered screening tools. The tool has become a very integral component of any prevention program in place for breast cancer. Another major segment is diagnostics, which helps radiologists better diagnose and review abnormalities using AI.By End User, Hospitals and clinics are the primary end users of AI in breast imaging, holding the largest market share.Due to access to advanced imaging technologies and skilled healthcare professionals, the facilities are accepting AI-powered imaging solutions for improving patient care, optimizing workflow, and better diagnostic accuracy. Diagnostic imaging centers are witnessing a rapid rate of growth due to the growing demand for specialized services. They are using AI-based solutions to provide more efficient and cost-effective services in the field of imaging.Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Breast Imaging Market SegmentationBy Component Type• Hardware• SoftwareBy Imaging Modality• Mammography• Ultrasound Imaging• MRIBy Application• Screening• Diagnostics• Image-guided BiopsyBy End User• Hospitals and Clinics• Diagnostic Imaging Centers• Research InstitutesNorth America led the AI in the breast imaging market in 2023, holding 32% of the total market share.The reasons behind this dominance are well-established healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption rates of AI-based imaging technologies, and a supportive government that encourages AI integration in radiology. The region is further deriving from significant R&D investments and partnerships between AI firms and healthcare providers to improve breast imaging solutions.The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region for the AI in breast imaging market, fueled by increasing investments in healthcare, rising incidence of breast cancer, and expanding access to advanced medical imaging technologies. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are experiencing growth in AI adoption, supported by government policies and growing awareness about early cancer detection.

