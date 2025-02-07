Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market to Grow USD 1340.10 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Size & Growth Report

The CO2 Monitors Market is growing with demand for air quality monitoring, driven by health, safety, and environmental regulations worldwide.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Size was valued at USD 622.14 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1340.10 million by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period 2024-2032”Increasing awareness of air quality and its impact on health. As concerns about indoor air quality rise, both residential and commercial sectors are adopting CO2 monitors for better environmental control. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- OSI Systems- Criticare Systems- Invivo- Mindray North America- Nonin Medical- Radiometer Medical- Thames Medical- GE Healthcare- Masimo- Nihon Kohden Corporation- Philips Healthcare- Smiths MedicalBy Type, End-tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO2) monitors dominating and Transcutaneous carbon dioxide (tcpCO2) monitors Fastest GrowingThe End-tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO2) monitors segment leads the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market their usage is voracious in medical settings, even more during surgeries when patient is kept on the monitors and during their stay in intensive care unit. Some are preferred due to their accurate quantification of the amount of carbon dioxide exhaled, a key real-time measure supporting patient management.The Transcutaneous carbon dioxide (tcpCO2) monitors segment is the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period (2024-2032), These monitors are often used in specialty medical settings to non-invasively monitor the patients of specific demographics but their use is not as common as EtCO2 monitors.By Product, Pipeline carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors dominating, Wall-mounted CO2 monitors Fastest GrowingThe Pipeline carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors segment leads the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market, owing to use of continuous CO2 monitors that are required in a hospital setting for anesthesia and ventilation systems. They are preferred over others as they are highly accurate and easily integrated with medical gas systems.The Wall-mounted CO2 monitors segment, though smaller, is poised for significant growth between 2024 and 2032. These monitors are used in patient rooms or public spaces in most cases to control air quality but much less often in specialized medical use cases. Rising environmental and air quality monitoring demands are driving this segment's growth.By Application, Hospital use segment Dominating, Brewery segment Fastest GrowingThe Hospital use segment dominates the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market, as hospitals rely on CO2 monitors for patient care, especially in intensive care units, anesthesia, and ventilation systems.The Brewery segment, however, is the fastest-growing application over the forecast period (2024-2032), as measuring CO2 is essential during fermentation and to assure product safety and quality. Sectors need CO2 (concentration control) and are growing.Regional Dynamics Driving Growth in the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market: Asia-Pacific Dominance and North America's Expanding DemandThe Asia-Pacific region leads the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market, which holds the largest market share owing to rapid industrialization, growing health care infrastructure, and increasing awareness about air quality. Demand for CO2 monitors is rising in countries including Japan, China, and India across multiple verticals, including hospital, greenhouse, and brewery. Tighter restrictions on workplace safety and air quality also drive market growth.In North America, particularly in the United States, the market is experiencing significant growth to the incorporation of advanced technologies in healthcare and growing demand for CO2 monitoring in hospitals and surgeries. The growing number of CO2 monitors in environmental control systems for office buildings and car parks is also promoting market development, with particular emphasis on energy efficiency and air quality management.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Segmentation, by ProductChapter 9. Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 10. Regional AnalysisChapter 11. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. Continued…

