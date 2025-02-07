Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market to Grow USD 1340.10 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Size & Growth Report

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Size & Growth Report

The CO2 Monitors Market is growing with demand for air quality monitoring, driven by health, safety, and environmental regulations worldwide.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights

As Per the SNS Insider,“The Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Size was valued at USD 622.14 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1340.10 million by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period 2024-2032”

Increasing awareness of air quality and its impact on health. As concerns about indoor air quality rise, both residential and commercial sectors are adopting CO2 monitors for better environmental control. This demand is further fueled by regulations aimed at improving ventilation and reducing carbon footprints.

Get Free Sample Report of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2365

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
- OSI Systems
- Criticare Systems
- Invivo
- Mindray North America
- Nonin Medical
- Radiometer Medical
- Thames Medical
- GE Healthcare
- Masimo
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Philips Healthcare
- Smiths Medical

By Type, End-tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO2) monitors dominating and Transcutaneous carbon dioxide (tcpCO2) monitors Fastest Growing

The End-tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO2) monitors segment leads the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market their usage is voracious in medical settings, even more during surgeries when patient is kept on the monitors and during their stay in intensive care unit. Some are preferred due to their accurate quantification of the amount of carbon dioxide exhaled, a key real-time measure supporting patient management.

The Transcutaneous carbon dioxide (tcpCO2) monitors segment is the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period (2024-2032), These monitors are often used in specialty medical settings to non-invasively monitor the patients of specific demographics but their use is not as common as EtCO2 monitors.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2365

By Product, Pipeline carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors dominating, Wall-mounted CO2 monitors Fastest Growing

The Pipeline carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors segment leads the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market, owing to use of continuous CO2 monitors that are required in a hospital setting for anesthesia and ventilation systems. They are preferred over others as they are highly accurate and easily integrated with medical gas systems.

The Wall-mounted CO2 monitors segment, though smaller, is poised for significant growth between 2024 and 2032. These monitors are used in patient rooms or public spaces in most cases to control air quality but much less often in specialized medical use cases. Rising environmental and air quality monitoring demands are driving this segment's growth.

By Application, Hospital use segment Dominating, Brewery segment Fastest Growing

The Hospital use segment dominates the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market, as hospitals rely on CO2 monitors for patient care, especially in intensive care units, anesthesia, and ventilation systems.

The Brewery segment, however, is the fastest-growing application over the forecast period (2024-2032), as measuring CO2 is essential during fermentation and to assure product safety and quality. Sectors need CO2 (concentration control) and are growing.

Regional Dynamics Driving Growth in the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market: Asia-Pacific Dominance and North America's Expanding Demand

The Asia-Pacific region leads the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market, which holds the largest market share owing to rapid industrialization, growing health care infrastructure, and increasing awareness about air quality. Demand for CO2 monitors is rising in countries including Japan, China, and India across multiple verticals, including hospital, greenhouse, and brewery. Tighter restrictions on workplace safety and air quality also drive market growth.

In North America, particularly in the United States, the market is experiencing significant growth to the incorporation of advanced technologies in healthcare and growing demand for CO2 monitoring in hospitals and surgeries. The growing number of CO2 monitors in environmental control systems for office buildings and car parks is also promoting market development, with particular emphasis on energy efficiency and air quality management.

Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2365

Table of Content - Major Points Analysis

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Segmentation, by Type

Chapter 8. Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Segmentation, by Product

Chapter 9. Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Segmentation, by Application

Chapter 10. Regional Analysis

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Chapter 12. Use Cases and Best Practices

Chapter 13. Conclusion

Continued…

Purchase Single User PDF of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2365

Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market to Grow USD 1340.10 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044 info@snsinsider.com
Company/Organization
SNS Insider
Office no 305, Arrisa Avenue, Kharadi
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77986 02273
Visit Newsroom
About

About Us: SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

More From This Author
Lab Automation Market to Hit $13.05 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technological Advancements & Rising Demand for Efficiency
Population Health Management Market to Reach USD 119.16 Billion by 2032, Driven by Value-Based Care Adoption
Period Panties Market to Reach USD 420.77 Million by 2032, Driven by Sustainability & Comfort Trends
View All Stories From This Author