NICU Catheters Market to Hit USD 0.67 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Preterm Birth Rates

NICU Catheters Market

Driven by increasing neonatal intensive care needs, the NICU catheters market is set for significant growth with a CAGR of 5.87% from 2024-2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The NICU Catheters Market was estimated at USD 0.40 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 0.67 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The NICU catheter market is witnessing rapid growth due to an increase in the number of preterm births and a rise in complex neonatal conditions. Demand for safe, effective catheter solutions is growing rapidly. Technological innovations such as ECMO, EPIV catheters, and ultrasonography-assisted placement, along with better healthcare infrastructure and increasing admissions to NICUs, are propelling innovation and expansion in this critical market.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4658 Key Players in NICU Catheters Market• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Nexiva Closed IV Catheter System, BD Insyte Autoguard IV Catheter)• Footprint Medical Incorporated (Footprint Medical Catheter Securement Device, Footprint Medical IV Catheter Stabilization Device)• Vigmed AB (Vigmed Safety Catheter, Vigmed VigiFlow Catheter)• NeoMedical Inc. (NeoMedical NeoCat Catheter, NeoMedical NeoAccess Catheter)• Smiths Medical (Portex Pediatric Catheters, Medex Catheter Products)• Advin Health Care (Advin PICC Catheters, Advin Peripheral Catheters)• ICU Medical Inc. (ICU Medical Dual-Lumen Catheter, ICU Medical CLAVE Connector)• Marian Medical Inc. (Marian Medical PICC Catheters, Marian Medical Pediatric IV Catheters)• Bactiguard AB (Bactiguard Infection Protection Catheters, Bactiguard Pediatric Catheters)• Cardinal Health Inc. (Cardinal Health PICC Catheters, Cardinal Health Peripheral IV Catheters)• Abbott (U.S) (Abbott Freestyle Libre Sensors, Abbott PICC Catheters)• Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S) (Boston Scientific Rhythmia Catheter, Boston Scientific EP Catheter)• Medtronic (Ireland) (Medtronic Swan-Ganz Catheter, Medtronic TLD Catheter)• Cook (U.S) (Cook Pediatric PICC Catheter, Cook Introducer Sheath)• Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S) (Ethicon Catheters, Mentor Catheters)• Smith & Nephew plc (Germany) (Smith & Nephew IV Catheters, Smith & Nephew Securement Devices)• Cardinal Health (U.S) (Cardinal Health PICC Catheters, Cardinal Health Peripheral IV Catheters)• Terumo Corporation (Japan) (Terumo Surflo IV Catheters, Terumo PICC Catheters)• Conavi Medical (U.S) (Conavi Medical Imaging Catheters, Conavi Medical Catheter Systems)• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S) (Edwards Lifesciences Central Venous Catheters, Edwards Lifesciences PICC Catheters)By Product: Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICCs) segment dominated the market with 52% of the market share.Their versatility, ease of insertion, and suitability for long-term venous access make them ideal for neonates requiring prolonged treatment with minimal invasiveness. Moreover, their reduced risk of complications compared to other invasive options further enhances their widespread adoption in neonatal care. PICCs have become the go-to choice for hospitals aiming to deliver efficient and safe intravenous therapies.The Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.30% between 2024 and 2032. This is mainly due to an increasing incidence of acute medical conditions in infants, which makes their use in giving critical treatments unavailable through peripheral routes more crucial in improving neonatal outcomes. Advancements in design and insertion techniques for CVCs are further reducing the associated risks, which makes them even more favorable in the critical care of NICUs.By End-User: Hospitals segment dominated the market with a market share of 63% in 2023.This is because their advanced infrastructure, with specialized neonatal care teams that can manage high-risk infants, has solidified their dominance. Multidisciplinary care teams and the latest NICU equipment are available in hospitals, so their preference for the treatment of severe conditions in neonates should not decline. Moreover, the global focus on standards in neonatal care contributes to increasing demand for these products from hospitals.The Specialty clinics segment exhibit to have the fastest CAGR of 6.54% during the period between 2024 and 2032. Growing demand for customized outpatient care and dedicated neonatal services has made specialty clinics an integral part of the neonatal care ecosystem that is rapidly transforming, hence contributing to the growth of the market.Need any customization research on NICU Catheters Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4658 NICU Catheters Market SegmentationBy Product• Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICCs)• Central Venous Catheters (CVCs)• Umbilical Venous Catheters (UVCs)• OthersBy End User• Hospitals• Specialty Clinics• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• OthersNorth America Dominated in 2023, While Asia Pacific Projected the Fastest GrowthNorth America accounted for 42% of the market share in 2023, due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, pediatric care investments, and a high number of specialized NICUs, including 1,424 hospitals in the U.S. with 35,601 NICU beds.Asia Pacific will grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 6.59% from 2024 to 2032 due to high preterm birth rates, increased healthcare spending, and rising awareness about neonatal care due to improvements in healthcare technologiesRecent Trends• January 2025, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a leading global medical technology company, has outlined plans to expand the investments it is making in its U.S. manufacturing network. This expansion will increase the production capacity for critically important medical devices such as syringes, needles, and IV catheters to support the growing demands of the nation's healthcare system.• October 2024, Boston Scientific Amended Instructions for Use for POLARx and POLARx FIT Cryoablation Balloon Catheters over Elevated Number of Atrio-Esophageal FistulasAccess Complete Report Details @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/nicu-catheters-market-4658 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.