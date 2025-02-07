Software Defined Networking Market to USD 154.9 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The SDN Market, valued at USD 34.5 Bn in 2023, is projected to reach USD 154.9 Bn by 2032, growing at an 18.18% CAGR from 2024 to 2032 (SNS Insider).

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market was valued at USD 34.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 154.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.18% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The growing demand for enhanced network performance, scalability, and automation to handle data traffic is driving the growth of the Software Defined Networking SDN market. Some of Major Keyplayers:- Cisco Systems, Inc.- VMware, Inc.- Juniper Networks, Inc.- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.- Arista Networks, Inc.- Nokia Corporation- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)- Big Switch Networks- Pluribus Networks- Ciena Corporation- Extreme Networks, Inc.- Dell Technologies- Broadcom Inc.- OthersBy Component: Solutions Lead, Services Register Fastest GrowthIncreasing adoption of SDN technology for greater control, automation, and traffic management is supporting the growth of the solutions segment in the SDN market. SDN controllers, network virtualization, and orchestration platform solutions deliver faster performance and flexibility for enterprises. It is anticipated that the segment for solutions is going to remain the dominating segment throughout forecasting owing to the rising demand for efficient network management.The services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. As organizations continue deploying SDN solutions, there is increasing demand for professional and managed services such as consulting, integration, and maintenance. By facilitating the deployment and optimization of SDN infrastructure, these services are in turn driving the growth of this segment at a rapid pace.By Type: Open SDN Leads, Hybrid SDN Registers Fastest GrowthOpen SDN dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, which is attributed to its openness for flexibility in SDN design and configuration. The adoption by organizations of open SDN solutions that provide organizations flexibility in building customized, interoperable, and cost-effective networks has led to large deployments. This all aligns with the increasing demand for openness and vendor-neutral technologies that further strengthen SDN's position in the marketplace.The hybrid SDN is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as hybrid SDN is the combination of both, and it helps provide benefits of traditional networking along with programmability and flexibility of SDN. Hybrid solutions help enterprises adopt SDN at a pace that suits them, as well as ensuring existing network infrastructure will still work with SDN technology.By End-Use: Enterprise Dominates, Managed Service Providers Register Fastest GrowthThe enterprise segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023. More organizations are leaning into SDN to take advantage of increased flexibility, performance, and reduced operational costs. In that sense, SDN gives management businesses, an easy time scaling their networks and it makes it an even more attractive solution for companies with increasing data and complex network demands. The enterprise segment will still take the lead in SDN adoption, as businesses transform digitally across the industries.Software Defined Networking Market Segmentation:By Components- Solutions- ServicesBy Type- Open SDN- SDN via API- SDN via Overlay- Hybrid SDNBy End-Use- Enterprise- Telecommunication Service Providers- Cloud Services Providers- Managed Service Providers North America dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023. Driven by key network solution providers, early adoption of SDN technology, and more organizations trying to embrace digital transformation. Especially in the USA, numerous key players and major enterprises are promoting SDN use. With the focus on high-performance computing, data centers, and cloud services within the region, this means SDN is only going to continue to grow in the coming years.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by urbanization, the emergence of 5G networks and high investment in cloud infrastructure. With digital transformation programs booming across nations, including China, Japan, and India, the demand for scalable, efficient, and flexible networking solutions is increasing rapidly. Increased demand due to several smart city projects, IoT integration, and enterprise network automation from top sectors will only enable faster adoption of SDN across the region. 