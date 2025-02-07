Surgical Imaging Market to Reach USD 340.5 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technological Innovations

Surgical Imaging Market

The market is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%, fueled by advancements in real-time imaging, 3D visualization, and AI-driven solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Surgical Imaging Market was estimated at USD 148.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 340.5 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The surgical imaging market is rapidly expanding due to a high incidence of chronic diseases, the increasing elderly population, and developments in imaging technologies. Developments such as real-time imaging, 3D visualization, and image-guided surgery allow for higher accuracy in surgeries, and an increase in the popularity of minimally invasive surgeries propels demand in the market. Key Players in Surgical Imaging Market• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Azurion)• GE Healthcare (LOGIQ Series)• Siemens Healthcare GmbH (ARTIS Series)• Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Ziehm Vision)• Shimadzu Corporation (Mobius Series)• Hologic Corporation (GYN surgical imaging products)• FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation (Fujifilm's FDR D-EVO II)• CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Aplio Series, Vantage Series)• SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE (UGEO PT60A)• Medtronic Plc (StealthStation Surgical Navigation System)• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (DC-70 Ultrasound System, M7 and M9 Portable Ultrasound Systems), and others. (DC-70 Ultrasound System, M7 and M9 Portable Ultrasound Systems), and others.By Modality: The c-arm surgical imaging segment dominated the market with a 42.5% share in 2023This dominance is mainly attributed to their real-time imaging capability that enhances visualization and surgical outcomes. Their applications in specialties like orthopedics, cardiology, and trauma surgery, as well as new technologies such as 3D imaging and portable C-arms, have spurred widespread adoption. Innovations, such as Philips' Zenition 90 Motorized mobile C-arm system launch, further enhance their accessibility across diverse healthcare settings.The X-ray segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR due to advancements in portable digital X-ray machines offering high-quality, real-time imaging within minutes. They are fast becoming indispensable for offsite and mobile healthcare applications, thereby fuelling their rapid growth.By Application: The Orthopedic and trauma imaging segment dominated the market with 25.7% in 2023The dominance is mainly due to its critical role in diagnosing fractures, joint injuries, and degenerative conditions. Innovations such as Orthofix's BoneMRI software and 3D surgical guidance systems enhance diagnostic accuracy and surgical efficiency, thereby further strengthening the dominance of the segment.The Cardiovascular surgeries segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR, primarily due to an increase in heart conditions and growing cardiovascular procedures globally. The segment is witnessing high growth due to the increasing need for advanced imaging systems such as C-arms, CT scanners, and ultrasound devices.By End-use: Hospitals segment held a dominant 39.2% market share in 2023The dominance is driven by the increasing incidence of strokes, brain injuries, and other critical conditions requiring advanced imaging solutions. Increasing patient volumes and technological advancements in hospital-based imaging systems further strengthen this segment's leadership.The ASCs segment is expected to increase at the fastest CAGR, driven by the adoption of portable and cost-effective imaging technologies. ASCs stand out due to their efficiency in performing minimally invasive procedures, which in conjunction with the increase in outpatient care choices, is a reason for rapid growth.Need any customization research on Surgical Imaging Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4656 Surgical Imaging Market SegmentationBy Modality• C-arms• Computed Tomography• X-ray• UltrasoundBy Application• Neurosurgeries• Cardiovascular Surgeries• Orthopedic and Trauma• Gynecological Surgeries• Thoracic Surgeries• Urological Surgeries• OthersBy End-use• Hospitals• Specialty Clinics• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• OthersRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the surgical imaging market, accounting for 34.1% of market share in 2023 This dominance is due to advanced imaging technologies, high healthcare expenditure, positive reimbursement policies, and rising incidence of chronic diseases. About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally.

