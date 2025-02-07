Amniotic Membrane Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach USD 10.18 Billion by 2032

Amniotic Membrane Market

Advancements in regenerative medicine, rising ophthalmic applications, and increasing demand for wound care drive market growth.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Amniotic Membrane Market was estimated at USD 3.65 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.18 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The Amniotic membrane market is experiencing immense growth because of its expanding application in wound healing, surgical procedures, and regenerative medicine. Rich in growth factors and anti-inflammatory properties, amniotic membranes are being used widely for chronic wounds, ophthalmic disorders, and surgical applications.Key Players in Amniotic Membrane Market• Amniox Medical, Inc. - (AmnioGraft, AmnioBand)• NovoSorb - (NovoSorb BTM)• MediVerbs - (MediVerbs Amniotic Membrane Allograft)• Tissue Regenix - (dCellDermal Matrix)• Integra LifeSciences - (AmnioExcel, AmnioMatrix)• AlloSource - (AlloPatch, AlloDerm)• SBiC - (AmnioMatrix, AmnioWrap)• MiMedx - (EpiFix, AmnioFix)• Organogenesis - (Apligraf, Dermagraft)• Skye Biologics - (Amniotic Membrane Tissue)• Surgenex - (Amniotic Membrane Allograft)• Eyre Bio - (Eyre Amniotic Membrane)• Cure Medical - (Amniotic Membrane Allograft)• Acelity - (TAPESTRY, CellerateRx)• Vericel Corporation - (Epicel)• Athersys, Inc. - (MultiStem)• TissueTech, Inc. - (AmnioGuard, AmnioFix)• Celltex Therapeutics - (Amniotic Membrane Tissue)• Tissue Sciences Corporation - (Amniotic Membrane Allograft)• Regenesis Biomedical - (Amniotic Membrane)Get a Free Sample Report of Amniotic Membrane Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4647 By Product, Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane segment was the market leader with a market share of 58.7% in 2023The cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment expected to have the fastest growth throughout the forecast period due to its crucial therapeutic properties include preserving growth factors, cytokines, and matrix components, thus, could make the product versatile for applications in ophthalmology and wound care, accelerating healing, reducing scarring, and promoting tissue repair in patients suffering with chronic wounds, burns, and eye injuries.By Application, ophthalmology segment projected the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast periodThis is due to the rising requirement for amniotic membranes to treat eye diseases and promote a better recovery among patients for more advanced eye care. The ever-increasing geriatric population coupled with an increasingly high prevalence of eye-related disorders will ensure ophthalmology demands innovative treatments, such as amniotic membranes, to handle the problem; hence, its growth rate in the segment.Amniotic membrane is also effective for conditions such as ocular corneal ulcers and persistent epithelial defects. It was noted that the product was helpful in reducing pain and scarring, infection, thus increasing healing rates and patients' overall outcomes. Use in pterygium surgery and conjunctival reconstruction contributed to its importance and dominance in advanced eye care applications.By End Use: Hospitals & Clinics dominated the market with the largest market share at 39.1% in 2023.Amniotic membranes hold regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties that will resolve issues involving chronic wounds, corneal defects, and reconstructive surgeries, thereby enhancing healing rates and patient outcomes. Hospitals are increasingly adopting these advanced therapies to cope with this rising demand for specialized care and to enhance recovery times, especially in the treatment of traumatic injuries and complex conditions.The Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment experiencing the fastest growth mainly due to the increased applications of amniotic membranes in minimally invasive surgeries. ASCs provide a cost-effective solution that heals quickly, offers few complications, and allows patients to recover faster, to their benefit as well as that of healthcare providers. Because outpatient procedures are growing in demand, and recovery times are increasing demands, ASCs are increasingly emerging as a venue for these membrane applications, propelling the sector's rapid expansion.Amniotic Membrane Market SegmentationBy Product• Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane• Dehydrated Amniotic MembraneBy Application• Surgical Wounds• Ophthalmology• Others (Burn Treatment, Chronic Wound Care, Gynecology)By End-Use• Hospitals• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• Specialty Clinics• Research Institutes and Academic InstitutesNorth America Dominated in 2023 While Asia Pacific Projected the Fastest GrowthNorth America accounted for over 32.1% of the market share in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong regulatory frameworks (e.g., FDA, Health Canada), and the presence of key market players. The region’s focus on regenerative medicine and technological innovation further propels its market dominance. 