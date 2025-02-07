Robot Operating System Market to Exceed USD 1678 Million by 2032, at 12.83% CAGR | SNS Insider
The Robot Operating System Market Driven by demand for open-source robotics frameworks, enabling AI-driven automation in healthcare, logistics & manufacturing.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights
As Per the SNS Insider,“The Robot Operating System (ROS) Market was valued at USD 566 million in 2023 and is projected to expand to USD 1678 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.83% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.
Fueled by the growing deployment of robotics within numerous sectors, improvements in artificial intelligence, as well as a growing demand for global automation solutions.
SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
- ABB Ltd.
- Fanuc Corporation
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- KUKA AG
- Universal Robots
- Rethink Robotics
- Omron Corporation
- iRobot Corporation
- Boston Dynamics
- Fetch Robotics
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Clearpath Robotics
- Microsoft Corporation
- Denso Robotics
- Staubli International AG
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Autodesk Inc.
- Amazon Robotics
- Honda Robotics
- Cyberdyne Inc.
By Type, Articulated Robots Dominate Robot Operating System Market with Precision and Versatility
In 2023, the articulated robots segment commands roughly 40% of the total Robot Operating System (ROS) market share. Due to their numerous rotational joints, articulated robots are revered for their precision, adaptability, and flexibility, making them well-suited for a variety of industries. In manufacturing, they are mostly used for welding, assembly, and material handling, where accuracy of movement and flexibility are vital. These robots move similarly to human arms, which allow for delicate operations that require high dexterity.
By Application, Dominating and Fastest-Growing Segments: Pick and Place vs. Home Automation
Pick and Place is the most popular segment in the Robot Operating System (ROS) market, as it is used in multiple sectors, including electronics, automotive, and manufacturing sectors. It handles repetitive tasks like sorting, packaging, and assembly, fueling demand for improved productivity, precision, and the reduction of labor costs.
The Home Automation and Security segment leads the market for growth. With the increasing demand for smarter homes, ROS integration in home automation systems is growing faster. The emergence of advanced AI-based, Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics tech along with home automation/security systems with real-time monitoring and customized concierge services is driving this growth.
By End Use, Automotive Sector Leads Robot Operating System Market with Advanced Automation
The automotive sector is the leading segment in terms of Robot Operating System (ROS) market share, with approx 30% share in 2023. Automotive manufacturers use ROS-powered robots to achieve higher precision, efficiency, and scaling in production, improving authoring processes such as welding and assembly, painting, and quality testing.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Type
Articulated Robots
Cartesian Robotics
Collaborative Robots
SCARA Robots
Others
By Application
Pick and Place
Plastic Injection and Blow Molding
Testing and Quality Inspection
Metal Sampling and Press Trending
End of Line Packaging
Mapping and Navigation
Inventory Management
Home Automation and Security
Personal Assistance
By End Use
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Metal and Machinery
Plastics
Rubber and Chemicals
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Regional Dominance in the Robot Operating System Market: North America vs. Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific also represents the biggest market share, with 50% of the market, growing rapidly through industrialization, government support, and robotics innovation in nations like China, Japan, and South Korea. Automation in manufacturing and logistics further drives the region’s growth.
North America emerged as the fastest-growing region in the Robot Operating System market in 2023, led by advancements in industrial automation and significant investments in R&D. The U.S. leads with federal initiatives boosting ROS adoption across sectors like manufacturing and healthcare.
