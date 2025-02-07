Enterprise Data Management Market Set to Reach USD 246.98 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Enterprise Data Management market, valued at USD 95.26 Bn in 2023, is projected to reach USD 246.98 Bn by 2032, growing at an 11.2% CAGR (SNS Insider).

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Enterprise Data Management Market , valued at USD 95.26 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 246.98 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%. It includes feature analysis, user demographics, integration capabilities by software, and the impact of EDM solutions on decision-making. The report underlines the increasing demand for data management solutions in sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing, which is being driven by the need for security, compliance, and real-time analytics.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2782 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Redshift, Amazon S3)- Broadcom (CA Database Management Solutions for DB2, DX AIOps)- Cloudera, Inc. (Cloudera Data Platform, Cloudera Data Engineering)- Informatica Inc. (Informatica PowerCenter, Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud)- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (IBM InfoSphere Information Server, IBM Cloud Pak for Data)- LTIMindtree Limited (LTIMindtree Mosaic Data Platform, LTIMindtree Data Analytics Solutions)- Open Text (OpenText Magellan, OpenText Analytics Suite)- Oracle Corporation (Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Data Integration Platform)- SAP SE (SAP HANA, SAP Data Intelligence)- Teradata Corporation (Teradata Vantage, Teradata IntelliCloud)- Commvault (Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault Data Governance)- Talend (Talend Data Fabric, Talend Data Integration)- Microsoft Corporation (Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Factory)- Google LLC (Google BigQuery, Google Cloud Dataflow)- Snowflake Inc. (Snowflake Data Cloud, Snowflake Data Marketplace)- Alteryx, Inc. (Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Intelligence Suite)- Qlik Technologies Inc. (Qlik Sense, Qlik Data Integration)- Domo, Inc. (Domo BI Platform, Domo Appstore)- Tableau Software (a Salesforce company) (Tableau Desktop, Tableau Prep Builder)- SAS Institute Inc. (SAS Data Management, SAS Viya)Cloud-Based Leads, On-Premises Fastest Growing Segment in Enterprise Data Management MarketIn 2023, the Cloud-Based segment took 51% of the market share in the Enterprise Data Management market. It is driven by the preference for scalable, cost-effective, and accessible cloud solutions from customers. Cloud platforms are able to hold large volumes of data and execute real-time analytics, with AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud leading innovation in the space.The On-Premises segment is growing the fastest in the EDM market, with a CAGR of 11.8%. It is driven by the onboarding of banks, healthcare, and government companies into secure, customized solutions to meet strict privacy regulations. Key players include IBM, Oracle, and SAP, providing tailored infrastructure for these sectors' data needs.Large Enterprises Lead, SMEs Segment Experiences Fastest Growth in Enterprise Data Management MarketThe 2023 Large Enterprises market captured 55% of the EDM market share because of the sizeable investments by these companies into data management, ensuring operational efficiency, security, and real-time decision-making. Companies with over 500 employees rely heavily on integrated solutions from Oracle, SAP, and Microsoft to manage large-scale operations, complex data systems, and automation needs.The Small & Medium Enterprises market is rapidly expanding, with fastest growth rates being seen in China and India. SMEs are strategically switching towards cloud-based data management solutions for streamlining business processes, helping reduce costs, and making better decisions. The scalability, cost-effectiveness, and adaptability of cloud technology have been the primary drivers of this growth.Software Dominates, Services Segment to Grow Fastest in Enterprise Data Management MarketThe Software segment leads the Enterprise Data Management market, since these are essentially crucial for organizational functions that can manage enormous volumes of data, guarantee security, compliance, and effective decision-making. Cloud computing, AI, and big data analytics are driving in the adoption of software products. Companies depend on advanced software coming out from major players such as Oracle and IBM for scalability and integration.The Service segment shall grow the most at CAGR from 2024 to 2032 from the cloud-based solutions, consulting, and other managed services market. Increasing organization demand for migrating, managing the data for integrating systems optimizes the requirements.Data Security Leads Enterprise Data Management Market Due to Rising Cyber Threats and Regulatory DemandsData Security segment dominated the Enterprise Data Management market. Because more cyber threats rise with higher demands from regulators, which, ultimately, would also result in costs from potential breach to be mitigated through stronger protection for information that must remain secret. GDPR and HIPAA have more strictly implemented the laws to secure client privacy.BFSI Dominates Enterprise Data Management Market Due to Compliance and Security NeedsThe BFSI segment leads the Enterprise Data Management market due to its critical need for managing vast amounts of sensitive financial data while ensuring compliance with stringent regulations. Financial institutions require robust data management solutions to maintain data security, streamline operations, and support real-time decision-making. This sector's reliance on secure, accurate, and timely data drives market dominance.Enterprise Data Management Market Segmentation:By Deployment Type- Cloud- On-premiseBy Component Type- Software- ServiceBy Enterprise Size- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)- Large EnterprisesBy Function Type- Data Warehouse- Data Governance- Data Integration- Data Security- Master Data Management- OthersBy Industry Type- BFSI- Retail- Healthcare- IT & Telecom- Manufacturing- Government- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2782 North America Leads, Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region in Enterprise Data Management MarketIn 2023, North America dominated the Enterprise Data Management market, with a global share of 33% because of massive adoption of cloud computing, AI, and big data. Important sectors include finance and healthcare with huge investments made by U.S. enterprises. Oracle, IBM, and AWS are leading innovators and scale providers in this region.Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 12.81% from 2024 to 2032. Cloud computing, big data analytics, and ERP solutions have been rapidly adopted in China, India, and South Korea, which is the reason for the growth. In 2023, the enterprise software market of the region accounted for USD 51.84 billion.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/enterprise-data-management-market-2782 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Enterprise Data Management Market Segmentation, By Deployment Type8. Enterprise Data Management Market Segmentation, By Component Type9. Enterprise Data Management Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size10. 