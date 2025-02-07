Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market to USD 139.54 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The AI in Retail Market, valued at USD 15.52 Bn in 2023, is projected to reach USD 139.54 Bn by 2032, growing at a 27.74% CAGR from 2024 to 2032 (SNS Insider).

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market was valued at USD 15.52 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 139.54 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.74% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. With the help of AI solutions, retailers improve decision-making, streamline supply chains, and operate more efficiently in the long run. Due to the growing emphasis on data-driven insights and automation, AI-based solutions will continue to be in great demand in the retail industry.The service segment is expected to have the fastest CAGR as the demand for AI consulting, implementation, and maintenance services is growing rapidly. To enable seamless deployment and utilization, retailers are looking for expertise to add AI technologies into existing ecosystems.By Type, Online retail dominates AI in retail while offline grows rapidly with smart innovations.The online retail segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as e-commerce giants continue to adopt AI-based tools for personalized product recommendations, automated chatbots, and demand forecasting. With AI, online retailers now can provide customized shopping experiences, enhance logistics, and combat fraudulent transactions.Offline is anticipated to witness the fastest car as brick-and-mortar stores are mobilizing efforts towards AI-powered smart shelves, cashier-less checkouts, and in-store analysis. Solutions powered by AI like facial recognition for identifying customers, kiosks for interaction, and dynamic pricing systems are making physical stores smarter and bringing online and offline retail closer.By Technology, Machine Learning Dominates While Computer Vision Registers Fastest GrowthMachine learning dominated the AI in the retail market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as the majority of the recommendation engines, demand forecast, and dynamic pricing model using machine learning technology for their functionalities. Many companies are making use of machine learning algorithms to analyze customer behavior and automate the entire process of decision-making. Machine learning is invaluable to retail as it can learn and improve over time.The computer vision segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the image and video analytics market as a result of growing applications in cashier-less stores, automated checkout systems, and real-time in-store monitoring.By Function, Operations-Focused AI Leads, While Customer-Facing AI Registers Fastest GrowthThe supply Chain & Operations segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023. AI in retail is focused on the operational aspect, from inventory optimization, and demand forecasting to supply chain management. Inefficient slow processes are made smarter and faster through AI which means fewer errors and waste, as well as savings in logistic planning on the part of retailers.The customer-facing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as neural networks will be increasingly employed in AI-based virtual assistants, chatbots, and personalized recommendations. 