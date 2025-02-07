Global Cross Laminated Timber Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increase in construction activity is likely to drive future growth in the cross-laminated timber industry

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cross-laminated timber (CLT) market is experiencing significant growth, expanding from an estimated USD 1.17 billion in 2022 to USD 3.56 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%.

Market Drivers

The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials is a primary factor propelling the growth of the CLT market. CLT offers superior design flexibility and faster installation processes compared to traditional building materials, making it an attractive choice for modern construction projects. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations and a growing focus on reducing carbon footprints in the construction industry are driving the adoption of CLT.

Market Challenges

Despite its advantages, the CLT market faces challenges such as the high cost of production and limited awareness in certain regions. The initial investment for CLT manufacturing facilities can be substantial, potentially deterring new entrants. Moreover, building codes and standards in some areas have yet to fully incorporate CLT, hindering its widespread adoption.

Segment Insights

The adhesive-bonded segment dominates the CLT market, accounting for a significant revenue share. This method involves using adhesives to bond layers of timber, resulting in strong and durable panels suitable for various structural applications. In terms of end-use, the residential sector is a major consumer of CLT, driven by the material's aesthetic appeal and sustainability. However, the non-residential sector, including commercial and institutional buildings, is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing acceptance of wood-based construction solutions.

Regional Outlook

Europe currently leads the CLT market, with a market share of 57.64% in 2023, owing to the region's advanced construction practices and strong emphasis on sustainability. North America is emerging as a significant market, supported by government-backed incentives and funding programs promoting sustainable construction practices.

Key Companies

Prominent players in the global CLT market include:

Stora Enso (Finland)

Mayr-Melnhof Holz (Austria)

Binderholz GmbH (Austria)

Hasslacher Holding GmbH (Austria)

Schilliger Holz AG (Switzerland)

KLH Massivholz GmbH (Austria)

Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation (Canada)

XLam NZ Limited (New Zealand)

These companies are focusing on capacity expansions, strategic partnerships, and product innovations to strengthen their market positions.

Industry Updates

In May 2022, Stora Enso invested in ACDF Industrie SAS, becoming a 35% shareholder of the French wood processing company. This investment aligns with Stora Enso's growth strategy for mass timber building elements, enabling value-added, bespoke CLT solutions to its long-term French partners.

