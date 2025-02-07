Mobile payment and payment card statistics – 4th Quarter 2024

MACAU, February 7 - According to statistics released today (7 February) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, in the fourth quarter of 2024, the number and the value of transactions of local mobile payment tools both witnessed growth on a quarterly basis. Meanwhile, the credit card and the debit card turnover both increased from the preceding quarter.

Mobile payment

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the number of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools increased by 13.5% quarter-on-quarter to 100.0 million. The transaction value totalled MOP8.2 billion, an increment of 8.4% from a quarter earlier. The average amount per transaction was MOP82.4. At end-2024, the number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs amounted to 108,905.

Credit card credit limit granted and delinquency

At end-2024, credit card credit limit granted by banks in Macao was MOP49.9 billion, equivalent to an increase of 0.3% from the previous quarter. Credit card receivables amounted to MOP2.8 billion, of which the rollover amount totalled MOP786.9 million, representing 27.9% of credit card receivables. On the other hand, the delinquency ratio, i.e. the ratio of delinquent amount overdue for more than three months to credit card receivables, went down from 2.8% at end-September 2024 to 2.6%.

Payment card turnover and repayment

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the credit card turnover totalled MOP6.2 billion, a rise of 0.4% from the previous quarter. The cash advance turnover was MOP157.5 million, occupying 2.5% of total credit card turnover. The number of credit card transactions marked 12.7 million, up 8.1% on a quarterly basis. Credit card repayments, in which payments for interest and fees are included, dropped quarter-on-quarter by 2.3% to MOP6.2 billion. Concurrently, the number of debit card transactions other than cash withdrawals was 1.2 million and the debit card turnover totalled MOP552.5 million.