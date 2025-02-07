CSI to Starmer: Extend support for Gazans to Karabakh Armenians

Keir Starmer has expressed support for Gazans' right to return, but not Armenian Christians from Nagorno Karabakh.

In open letter, Christian Solidarity International urges prime minister to oppose “might makes right”

The forcibly displaced Armenian Christians of Nagorno Karabakh must be allowed home.” — John Eibner, president, CSI

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CSI is calling on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to declare his support for Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh to “be allowed home,” just as he has declared his support for Palestinians from Gaza to be allowed to return and rebuild.In a letter to the prime minister, Dr. John Eibner, the president of Christian Solidarity International, commended Starmer’s remarks on February 5 that Gaza’s Palestinian inhabitants “must be allowed home. They must be allowed to rebuild, and we should be with them in that rebuild.”The prime minister’s remarks were made in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal that the U.S. “take over” Gaza, and that its Palestinian inhabitants be relocated.But according to Eibner, the previous UK government “refus[ed] to honour these principles uniformly.”“They tacitly accepted Azerbaijan’s ethnic-religious cleansing of Nagorno Karabakh,” Eibner said. “An estimated 120,000 Armenian Christian inhabitants were forced to flee their homeland in September 2023.”Eibner argued that the impunity with which Azerbaijan ethnically cleansed Nagorno Karabakh “contributed to the catastrophe that has now enveloped the people of Gaza,” by legitimizing the principle of “might makes right.”“The world is being drawn deeper into a violent vortex of lawlessness from which the United Kingdom itself will not be able to escape,” Eibner warned.Eibner urged Starmer to equally declare that “the forcibly displaced Armenian Christians of Nagorno Karabakh must be allowed home.”“This act would mark a fitting beginning to principled British resistance to the dangers posed by the “might is right” principle of international affairs,” he concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.