"PANDOLAND" Finally Set for Global Release – GAME FREAK & WonderPlanet Unite for a Playful Mobile Game

TOKYO, SHIBUYA-KU, JAPAN, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Players have the Opportunity to Pre-Register Now for "PANDOLAND" and Unlock Exclusive In-Game Rewards

GAME FREAK Inc., the creator of the Pokémon series, and WonderPlanet Inc., the developer of “Jumputi Heroes”, announce that they have jointly developed the mobile casual adventure RPG “PANDOLAND”, which will be launched worldwide in late April 2025. Prior to the launch, pre-registration will begin today on the App Store and Google Play.

What is "PANDOLAND"?

Set in the vast, uncharted lands known as "PANDOLAND," take on the role of an explorer team leader. Embark on a casual adventure RPG to search for legendary treasures!

Collect treasures and companions, increase the team's power, build an invincible team, and enjoy the thrilling adventure!

Official PV

https://www.youtube.com/@PANDOLAND-Global

Official Website

https://pando-land.com/en/index.html

To celebrate the game's debut, players have the opportunity to pre-register to receive the campaign reward

Store: https://app.adjust.com/1lblc42a

* Accessing from a smartphone will lead users to each store.

Pre-registration campaign is now underway!

Players who follow and share the official Facebook page and complete pre-registration at the store can receive commemorative bonus rewards!

Campaign rewards contents:

・A total of 15,000 diamonds *.

・One ultra-rare level SR character: Charlotte

・One ultra-rare level SR item: Meat on the bone

・500 coins

*Total for 30 consecutive days of logging in.

Facebok：https://www.facebook.com/PandolandEN

*The pre-registration campaign will run until the official release starts.

Product Information

Title: PANDOLAND

Genre: Casual adventure RPG

Planning and supervision: GAME FREAK Inc.

Developed and operated by: WonderPlanet, Inc.

Distribution: App Store / Google Play

Distribution area: Worldwide *Excluding mainland China and some areas

Supported languages:English, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Japanese

Scheduled distribution date: Late April 2025

Price: Free for basic play (with in-app purchases)

Rights Notation:

© GAME FREAK inc. Published by WonderPlanet Inc.

* The information in this press release is current as of the date of distribution. Please note that the contents are subject to change without notice.

* iPhone, iTunes and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc.

* Android and Google Play are trademarks or registered trademarks of Google Inc.

* Names of products or services appearing on this site are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

GAME FREAK Company Profile

Company name: GAME FREAK Inc.

Headquarters: KANDA SQUARE, 2-2-1 Kanda Nishiki-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Date of establishment: April 26, 1989

Representative: Satoshi Tajiri, Representative Director

Business: Planning, development and sales of game software

Official Web site: https://www.gamefreak.co.jp

WonderPlanet Company Profile

Company name: WonderPlanet Inc.

Headquarters: New Sakae Building 5F, 3-23-18 Nishiki, Naka-ku, Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture

Date of establishment: September 3, 2012

Representative: Tomoki Tsunekawa, President and CEO

Business: Mobile game business

Official Web site: https://wonderpla.net/en/

