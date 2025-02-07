Industrial Lighting Market to Reach USD 15.38 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Industrial Lighting Market Size & Growth Report

Market is expanding with demand for energy-efficient LED solutions, smart lighting controls, and durable designs for factories, warehouses, and outdoor spaces.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAccording to the SNS Insider Report,“The Industrial Lighting Market was valued at USD 8.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.38 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.30% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing need for energy-efficient, sustainable, and smart lighting solutions in industrial settings. With the need to reduce energy consumption and maximize operational efficiency, global industries are increasingly adopting advanced technologies.Get Free Sample PDF of Industrial Lighting Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3408 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Phillips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands)- Hubbell Lighting Inc. (US)- Emerson (US)- Legrand (France)- Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (US)- TOYODA GOSEI Co. Ltd (Japan)- Cree Inc. (US)- General Electric (US)- Osram Licht AG (Germany)By product, High Bay Lighting dominating and Fastest-Growing Segment in Industrial LightingHigh Bay Lighting for high-ceilinged spaces (warehouses, factories, etc.), which is the fastest-growing, most-dominating segment in industrial lighting. Its accelerated growth is propelled by the demand for cost-effective, durable lighting solutions. Some of the features of High Bay Lighting like effective illumination, suitability, and long life span makes it fit for the industries including manufacturing, logistics, and distribution.By Light Source, LED Lighting: The Largest and Fastest-Growing Segment of the Industrial Lighting MarketLamps & Luminaires is the largest and fastest-growing segment in the industrial lighting market; this segment is growing significantly because of the need for energy-efficient and long-lasting lighting solutions. They help provide efficient illumination for the industrial structures and save substantial cost while providing extended life.By Offering, Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segment in Industrial Lighting: Lamps & LuminairesThe dominant and fastest-growing segment in the "By Offering" category of the industrial lighting market is Lamps & Luminaires. This segment is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and durable lighting solutions. Lamps and luminaires are essential components of industrial lighting systems, providing effective illumination while also offering cost savings and long-term performance.By Application, the leading and fastest-growing segment in Industrial Lighting: Warehouse & Cold storageWarehouse & Cold Storage is the leading and fastest-growing application in the industrial lighting market. The demand for these lighting solutions is increasing in large-scale rooms, making this sector rapidly growing. With e-commerce and global supply chains growing, the need for high quality, energy-efficient warehouse lighting is essential for operational efficiency and safety.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Installation TypeNew InstallationReplacement InstallationRetrofit InstallationBy ProductIndustrial Linear LightingSpot LightingFlood Lighting/Area LightingHigh Bay LightingBy Light SourceLED LightingHigh Intensity Discharge (HID) LightingFluorescent LightingOthersBy OfferingLamps & LuminairesControl SystemsServicesBy ApplicationWarehouse & Cold StorageFactory & Production LinesOuter PremisesParking AreasHazardous LocationsOthersNorth America Leads, Europe Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in Industrial Lighting MarketThe industrial lighting market is dominated by North America as it takes up the largest market share; high demand for energy efficient solutions in industries like manufacturing, warehouses, and logistics, contributes to North America being the largest market in terms of industrial lighting. Government regulations aimed at promoting sustainability and energy efficiency provide additional support for the market for advanced lighting technologies, such as LED, while vertical specific industrial automation initiatives dominating developed economies serve to further cement these markets.Europe is the fastest growing region, driven by continued industrialization, urbanization and sustainability initiatives. In conclusion, countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are progressively implementing energy-saving lighting solutions in-line with their burgeoning industrial activities to mitigate energy usage and minimize carbon footprints. There is considerable investment in the smart and LED lighting technologies in both regions. TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Industrial Lighting Market Segmentation, by Installation TypeChapter 8. Industrial Lighting Market Segmentation, by ProductChapter 9. Industrial Lighting Market Segmentation, by Light SourceChapter 10. Industrial Lighting Market Segmentation, by OfferingChapter 11. Industrial Lighting Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 12. Regional AnalysisChapter 13. Company ProfilesChapter 14. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 15. ConclusionContinued…

