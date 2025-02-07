Industrial Lighting Market to Reach USD 15.38 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Industrial Lighting Market Size & Growth Report

Industrial Lighting Market Size & Growth Report

Market is expanding with demand for energy-efficient LED solutions, smart lighting controls, and durable designs for factories, warehouses, and outdoor spaces.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Insights

According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Industrial Lighting Market was valued at USD 8.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.38 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.30% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing need for energy-efficient, sustainable, and smart lighting solutions in industrial settings. With the need to reduce energy consumption and maximize operational efficiency, global industries are increasingly adopting advanced technologies.

Get Free Sample PDF of Industrial Lighting Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3408

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:

- Phillips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands)
- Hubbell Lighting Inc. (US)
- Emerson (US)
- Legrand (France)
- Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (US)
- TOYODA GOSEI Co. Ltd (Japan)
- Cree Inc. (US)
- General Electric (US)
- Osram Licht AG (Germany)

By product, High Bay Lighting dominating and Fastest-Growing Segment in Industrial Lighting

High Bay Lighting for high-ceilinged spaces (warehouses, factories, etc.), which is the fastest-growing, most-dominating segment in industrial lighting. Its accelerated growth is propelled by the demand for cost-effective, durable lighting solutions. Some of the features of High Bay Lighting like effective illumination, suitability, and long life span makes it fit for the industries including manufacturing, logistics, and distribution.

By Light Source, LED Lighting: The Largest and Fastest-Growing Segment of the Industrial Lighting Market

Lamps & Luminaires is the largest and fastest-growing segment in the industrial lighting market; this segment is growing significantly because of the need for energy-efficient and long-lasting lighting solutions. They help provide efficient illumination for the industrial structures and save substantial cost while providing extended life.

By Offering, Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segment in Industrial Lighting: Lamps & Luminaires

The dominant and fastest-growing segment in the "By Offering" category of the industrial lighting market is Lamps & Luminaires. This segment is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and durable lighting solutions. Lamps and luminaires are essential components of industrial lighting systems, providing effective illumination while also offering cost savings and long-term performance.

By Application, the leading and fastest-growing segment in Industrial Lighting: Warehouse & Cold storage

Warehouse & Cold Storage is the leading and fastest-growing application in the industrial lighting market. The demand for these lighting solutions is increasing in large-scale rooms, making this sector rapidly growing. With e-commerce and global supply chains growing, the need for high quality, energy-efficient warehouse lighting is essential for operational efficiency and safety.

Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3408

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Installation Type
New Installation
Replacement Installation
Retrofit Installation

By Product
Industrial Linear Lighting
Spot Lighting
Flood Lighting/Area Lighting
High Bay Lighting

By Light Source
LED Lighting
High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting
Fluorescent Lighting
Others

By Offering
Lamps & Luminaires
Control Systems
Services

By Application
Warehouse & Cold Storage
Factory & Production Lines
Outer Premises
Parking Areas
Hazardous Locations
Others

North America Leads, Europe Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in Industrial Lighting Market

The industrial lighting market is dominated by North America as it takes up the largest market share; high demand for energy efficient solutions in industries like manufacturing, warehouses, and logistics, contributes to North America being the largest market in terms of industrial lighting. Government regulations aimed at promoting sustainability and energy efficiency provide additional support for the market for advanced lighting technologies, such as LED, while vertical specific industrial automation initiatives dominating developed economies serve to further cement these markets.

Europe is the fastest growing region, driven by continued industrialization, urbanization and sustainability initiatives. In conclusion, countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are progressively implementing energy-saving lighting solutions in-line with their burgeoning industrial activities to mitigate energy usage and minimize carbon footprints. There is considerable investment in the smart and LED lighting technologies in both regions.

Purchase Single User PDF of Industrial Lighting Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3408

TABLE OF CONTENT - Key Points

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Industrial Lighting Market Segmentation, by Installation Type

Chapter 8. Industrial Lighting Market Segmentation, by Product

Chapter 9. Industrial Lighting Market Segmentation, by Light Source

Chapter 10. Industrial Lighting Market Segmentation, by Offering

Chapter 11. Industrial Lighting Market Segmentation, by Application

Chapter 12. Regional Analysis

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

Chapter 14. Use Cases and Best Practices

Chapter 15. Conclusion

Continued…

Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3408

Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Industrial Lighting Market to Reach USD 15.38 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044 info@snsinsider.com
Company/Organization
SNS Insider
Office no 305, Arrisa Avenue, Kharadi
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77986 02273
Visit Newsroom
About

About Us: SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

More From This Author
Lab Automation Market to Hit $13.05 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technological Advancements & Rising Demand for Efficiency
Population Health Management Market to Reach USD 119.16 Billion by 2032, Driven by Value-Based Care Adoption
Period Panties Market to Reach USD 420.77 Million by 2032, Driven by Sustainability & Comfort Trends
View All Stories From This Author