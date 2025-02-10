1 Hour After Offers Wellness-Focused Valentine’s Day Gift for Fitness Couples

CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Valentine’s Day, move beyond traditional gifts and celebrate love with the perfect wellness companion. 1 Hour After, the leading brand in athletic recovery, introduces its exclusive Active Recovery Set—a curated collection of post-workout essentials designed for active couples who prioritize performance, wellness, and self-care.

Celebrate Love and Recovery with 1 Hour After

Finding the right Valentine’s Day gift can be challenging, but for couples who share a passion for fitness, 1 Hour After’s Active Recovery Set is the ideal choice. This premium bundle is tailored to help athletes refresh, restore, and revitalize after every workout, ensuring they feel their best every day.

Why Recovery Matters for Active Couples

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts understand that recovery is just as important as training. The Active Recovery Set is formulated to support this crucial process, helping the body heal, rejuvenate, and prepare for the next challenge. With a combination of scientifically backed ingredients like magnesium for muscle relaxation, menthol for cooling relief, and zinc for anti-inflammatory benefits, this set offers targeted care for active individuals.

"Recovery is the key to sustained performance and well-being," said Greg Mitchell, Brand Manager. "This Valentine’s Day, we’re offering a gift that goes beyond romance—it’s about supporting your partner’s journey to peak fitness."

What’s Inside the Active Recovery Set?

1. Adaptogen Protein Strengthening Shampoo

Formulated to cleanse and fortify, this shampoo helps athletes maintain healthy hair despite frequent sweating and exposure to the elements.

Zinc: Helps fight dandruff and scalp irritation with its anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties.

Amino Acids: Strengthen hair, provide hydration, and enhance overall hair health.

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice: Soothes scalp irritation and removes buildup while keeping hair strong.

Vitamin B5: Adds volume, strengthens, and enhances hair texture with moisture-locking properties.

2. Strengthening Protein Conditioner

A post-shampoo essential that nourishes, repairs, and protects hair.

Piroctone Olamine: A plant-based protein that conditions and strengthens.

Zinc: Anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties to maintain scalp health.

Vitamin E: Locks in moisture and nourishes hair.

Niacinamide (Vitamin B3): Soothes irritation and improves keratin production for stronger hair.

Argan Oil & Jojoba Oil: Hydrate, control oil production, and prevent damage from styling and environmental stressors.

3. Refueling Magnesium Body Lotion

Designed to soothe sore muscles and accelerate post-workout recovery.

Magnesium: A vital mineral that promotes muscle relaxation and supports recovery.

Zinc: Helps reduce inflammation and skin irritation.

Vitamin B5 & Niacinamide: Hydrate, strengthen skin barriers, and enhance elasticity.

Jojoba Oil: Moisturizes, controls oil production, and helps with collagen synthesis.

4. Cooling Menthol Body Wash

A refreshing wash that provides a cooling sensation to help ease muscle tension.

Menthol: Soothes and cools, offering relief for post-exercise soreness.

Zinc: Maintains skin health with anti-inflammatory benefits.

Vitamin E: Softens and nourishes skin while locking in moisture.

The Science Behind Recovery

Post-exercise recovery is essential to preventing injuries, improving performance, and maintaining overall well-being. The Active Recovery Set leverages powerful ingredients known to assist in this process:

Zinc: An anti-inflammatory agent that aids in muscle recovery and prevents irritation.

Menthol: Known for its cooling and pain-relieving effects, perfect for soothing sore muscles.

Magnesium: Plays a crucial role in muscle function, reducing cramping and tension.

Niacinamide & Vitamin B5: Work together to nourish skin, lock in hydration, and enhance the skin’s barrier function.

"Athletes push their bodies to the limit, and recovery plays a pivotal role in sustaining performance," said Giulia Sellitto, Formulations Chemist Production. "With our carefully formulated products, we’re helping people achieve balance between exertion and restoration."

A Valentine’s Day Gift That Goes Beyond Romance

Instead of chocolates or flowers, surprise your partner with a gift that complements their active lifestyle. Whether they’re a runner, weightlifter, or yoga enthusiast, the Active Recovery Set ensures that their post-exercise routine is just as effective as their training.

"Self-care and wellness are the ultimate expressions of love," added Vince Alton, CEO. "This Valentine’s Day, couples can celebrate their dedication to fitness and each other with a gift that truly matters."

Where to Buy

The Active Recovery Set is available for a limited time, making it the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your active partner.

Order now and make this Valentine’s Day a celebration of strength, love, and recovery!

About 1 Hour After

1 Hour After is a performance-driven brand dedicated to enhancing athletic recovery through innovative skincare and body care solutions. Using high-quality, scientifically backed ingredients, 1 Hour After ensures that every athlete—whether professional or recreational—has access to premium products that optimize recovery and well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.