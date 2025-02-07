Video Streaming Software Market to Reach USD 46.97 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Video Streaming Software Market is growing as demand for high-quality, real-time content delivery rises, driven by OTT platforms, live streaming

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Video Streaming Software Market , valued at USD 12.05 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 46.97 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.37%. This growth is fueled by the adoption of subscription and advertising-based monetization models, increased mobile and connected device usage, and rising demand for high-definition, interactive streaming. (CONTUS Vplay, CONTUS Stream)Zixi (Zixi Broadcaster, Zixi Cloud)VIXY (VIXY Player, VIXY Live Streaming)uStudio (uStudio Platform, uStudio Studio)Vidyard (Vidyard Video Platform, Vidyard Enterprise)SproutVideo (SproutVideo Hosting, SproutVideo Streaming)Castr (Castr Live Streaming, Castr Video Hosting)Muvi (Muvi Platform, Muvi OTT)By Streaming Type, Video-on-Demand Streaming Leads Market in 2023, While Live Streaming Set for Strong GrowthIn 2023, the Video-on-Demand streaming segment led the market, capturing around 67% of the revenue, driven by rising consumer demand for flexible, on-demand content across devices. This trend has bolstered subscription-based services like Netflix and Disney+. The Live Streaming segment is set for 17.94% CAGR growth, driven by live events, gaming streams, and interactive broadcasts.By Monetization Model, Subscription-Based Streaming Dominates Market, While Advertising-Based Streaming Poised for Strong GrowthIn 2023, the Subscription-Based Streaming segment dominated the market, accounting for 55% of the share, driven by growing consumer demand for ad-free, high-quality content. Platforms like Netflix and Disney+ continue to lead with vast content libraries and personalized experiences. The Advertising-Based Streaming segment is set to grow at a 17.87% CAGR, driven by ad-supported platforms like YouTube.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3475 By Connected Device, Mobile Devices Lead Market in 2023, While Streaming Sticks & Media Players Set for Strong GrowthIn 2023, the Mobile Devices segment led the Video Streaming Software Market, contributing 55% of revenue, driven by the growing use of smartphones and tablets for on-the-go streaming, supported by 4G/5G advancements. The Streaming Sticks & Media Players segment is projected to grow at 18.11% CAGR, driven by popular, affordable devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.By Deployment Mode, On-Premises Deployment Leads Market in 2023, While Cloud Segment Grows RapidlyIn 2023, On-Premises deployment led the Video Streaming Software Market, as organizations prioritized full control over data security, ensuring greater protection and compliance with internal policies and regulatory requirements. The Cloud segment is growing rapidly, fueled by its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.By Vertical, Media & Entertainment Leads Market, While BFSI Sees Rapid GrowthIn 2023, the Media & Entertainment sector led the Video Streaming Software Market, fueled by continuous demand for content streaming and real-time media consumption, enhancing user engagement across digital platforms. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sector is growing rapidly, driven by the ongoing digital transformation of financial services.By Delivery Channel, Web-Based Delivery Dominates Market, While Mobile App Delivery Set for Rapid GrowthWeb-based delivery dominated in 2023, as users accessed streaming content through browsers across multiple devices, offering flexibility and ease of access for a wide range of audiences. North America Dominates Video Streaming Software Market, While Asia Pacific Set for Strong GrowthNorth America dominated the Video Streaming Software Market in 2023, with a 37% revenue share, driven by robust tech infrastructure, high internet penetration, and consumer demand for subscription services.Asia Pacific is expected to grow at an 18.61% CAGR, driven by rising internet users, smartphone adoption, and content investment, especially in India and China.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/video-streaming-software-market-3475 

