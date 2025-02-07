Text-to-Video AI Market to Reach USD 2,199.2 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Text-to-Video AI Market is expanding with rising demand for AI-driven content creation, enabling automated, high-quality video generation from text inputs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Text-to-Video AI Market Size was valued at USD 144 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2199.2 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 35.4 % over the forecast period 2024-2032. This growth will be driven by increased adoption of AI across the industries, volume of AI-generating videos, and demand for specialized video production tools. In fact, further development in the algorithms of AI, machine learning, and deep learning are main drivers of the market innovation and expansion.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3474 Keyplayers:Runway (Gen-2 AI Video Generator, Gen-1 Video-to-Video)Meta (Facebook AI) (Make-A-Video, Meta Transformer Video Models)Google Research (Imagen Video, Phenaki)Synthesia (AI Video Creator, Custom AI Avatars)Pictory (Script-to-Video, AI Video Editor)DeepBrain AI (AI Studios, Realistic AI Avatars)Lumen5 (Blog-to-Video, Social Media Video Maker)GliaCloud (GliaStudio, AI Video News Generator)InVideo (AI Text-to-Video Creator, Video Ad Maker)Veed.io (Auto Subtitles, AI Video Generator)Vidioh (AI Explainer Videos, Social Media Video Maker)Hour One (AI Video Presenter, Professional Human Avatars)Synthesys (AI Video Maker, Realistic Voiceover for Video)Elai.io (AI Video Presentations, Text-to-Video Generator)FlexClip (AI Explainer Video, AI Marketing Videos)Designs.ai (Video Maker, Logo Animation Creator)Animoto (Text-to-Social Media Video, Marketing Video Creator)Kapwing (Auto-Video Generator, AI-powered Video Editing)Yepic AI LimitedVimeo.com, Inc.By Component, Software Segment Dominates Market in 2023, While Services Poised for Faster GrowthIn 2023, the software segment dominated more than 58% of the market due to demand for advanced, AI-powered video production tools. Government data indicates that the software sector is expanding rapidly, with AI-driven software adoption growing over 30% annually. The services segment is set for faster growth due to rising demand for integration, training, and support, essential for maximizing AI-driven text-to-video solutions' efficiency and functionality.By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominate Text-to-Video AI Market, While SMEs Drive Fastest GrowthLarge enterprises hold a significant market share in the Text-to-Video AI Market. They use huge resources and capability to implement the most advanced AI tools to ensure efficient video production and content creation across all sectors. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises is the fastest-growing segment, with their increasing adoption of affordable, cloud-based AI solutions.By Deployment Mode, On-Premises Deployment Leads Text-to-Video AI Market, While Cloud Adoption AcceleratesOn-premises deployment leads the Text-to-Video AI Market; it is preferred by organizations that seek complete control over sensitive data and greater security, thereby ensuring privacy and meeting internal data protection policies. The cloud deployment segment is growing at the fastest pace due to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.By End User, Marketers Lead Text-to-Video AI Market, With Content Creators Experiencing Rapid GrowthMarketers dominate the Text-to-Video AI market, using the technology to create engaging ads and dynamic brand content, improving consumer engagement and driving targeted marketing strategies across digital platforms. Content creators are growing rapidly, using AI tools to produce high-quality videos efficiently, boosting reach and productivity across platforms.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3474 By Vertical, Media & Entertainment Leads Text-to-Video AI Market, While Education Sees Fastest GrowthThe Media & Entertainment sector leads the Text-to-Video AI market, fueled by increasing demand for AI-driven video automation, enabling faster content creation, enhanced production efficiency, and dynamic video experiences for audiences. The Education vertical is growing the fastest, as AI-powered tools enhance e-learning experiences, making it easier for educators and course creators to produce engaging and informative videos for online courses and training.North America Dominates, Asia Pacific Sees Rapid Growth in Text-to-Video AI MarketIn 2023, North America dominated the Text-to-Video AI market with a 35% share, supported by advanced tech infrastructure, high AI adoption rates, and significant investments in AI R&D. The government funding and robust tech ecosystem are further supporting this dominance.The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by substantial AI investments from countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. In 2023, North America dominated the Text-to-Video AI market with a 35% share, supported by advanced tech infrastructure, high AI adoption rates, and significant investments in AI R&D. The government funding and robust tech ecosystem are further supporting this dominance.The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by substantial AI investments from countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. With major tech players and strong government backing, the region is increasingly adopting Text-to-Video AI solutions across industries.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/text-to-video-ai-market-3474

