NCRF Presents 22nd Annual Oakland Black College ExpoTM February 8th

Event expands access to higher education, provides college information, career resources and thousands in scholarships onsite to local students

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is proud to present the 22nd Annual Oakland Black College ExpoTM , on Saturday, February 8th, from10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Oakland Marriott City Center, 1001 Broadway, Oakland, CA. 94607.The expo celebrates the power of education and serves as a platform for information and connections to college and careers for high school students, college students and adult learners throughout the Bay Area. The expo also encourages a college-going culture with engaging seminars and workshops to help aspiring students of all ages plan their college and career success. NCRF welcomes families, students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to attend.At its core, the event provides students access to a diverse range of over 70 colleges and universities, including several historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), trade schools and other educational programs. Select colleges will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and even extend on-the-spot acceptances!“There is so much work to do in expanding access to education to underserved students in our communities. As one of our longest-running expos, Oakland holds a special place in our hearts. We encourage our Bay Area friends to mark their calendars and join us for a day filled with information, inspiration and endless possibilities!” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price.The 22nd Annual Oakland Black College ExpoTM is powered by NCRF in conjunction with the Oakland Unified School District and made possible with the support of these committed sponsors: NCRF TV, Be an Actuary, Chase, Comerica Bank, Foundation Clothing Co, NAACP, S9, T-Mobile, Toyota and US Bank.The expo is free to attend, to register please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.The event is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), who has begun its 26th year of connecting students to college and careers. To date, NCRF has helped over 700,000 students get into college and assisted students in securing over 5 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org Follow NCRF TV today on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetwork About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and Black College Expo™Now in its 26th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College Expo™, Latino College Expo™, Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr.Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

