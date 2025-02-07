Network Security Firewall Market Size to Surpass USD 33.46 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Network Security Firewall Market is expanding as rising cyber threats drive demand for advanced threat detection, intrusion prevention, & secure network access

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Network Security Firewall Market size was USD 6.47 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 33.46 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.09% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. This significant growth can be attributed to the surge in cybersecurity threats and the increasing digitalization of businesses, prompting the adoption of more advanced and comprehensive firewall solutions.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3776 Keyplayers:Orange (Orange Cyberdefense, Orange Business Services)Amd Telecom S.A. (Amd Firewall, Secure Sms Gateway)Adaptivemobile Security (Adaptive Mobile Firewall, Secure Firewall Solutions)Sinch (Sinch Security Platform, Messaging Security)Anam Technologies (Anam Firewall Solution, Global Sms Firewall)Cellusys (Sms Firewall, Cellusys Security Gateway)Netnumber Inc (Numi Firewall, Netnumber Global Security)Openmind Networks (Openmind Firewall, Security Intelligence Platform)Mobileum (Mobileum Firewall, Security Analytics)Sap SE (Sap Network Security, Sap Cloud Security)Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe Network Security, Aruba Clearpass)Symsoft (Symsoft Firewall, Symsoft Security Solutions)Tata Communications (Tata Security Solutions, Firewall As A Service)Infobi (Infosec Firewall, Mobile Security Suite)Cisco Systems Inc. (Cisco Asa Firewall, Cisco Firepower)Barracuda Networks, Inc. (Barracuda Web Application Firewall, Barracuda Nextgen Firewall)Check Point Solution Technologies Ltd. (Check Point Ngfw, Check Point Cloudguard)Juniper Networks, Inc. (Juniper Srx Firewall, Juniper Firefly Perimeter)Cato Networks Ltd. (Cato Cloud Firewall, Cato Sd-Wan)Palo Alto Networks (Palo Alto Ngfw, Palo Alto Prisma Cloud)Fortinet, Inc. (Fortigate Firewall, Fortiweb Waf)Force Point Llc (Forcepoint Next-Gen Firewall, Forcepoint Data Security)Sophos Ltd. (Sophos Xg Firewall, Sophos Utm)Zscaler, Inc. (Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access)Watchguard Technologies, Inc. (Watchguard Firebox, Watchguard Cloud Security)Sonicwall (Sonicwall Tz Firewall, Sonicwall Nsa Firewall)By Solution, SMS Firewalls Dominate Market; Signaling Firewalls to Experience Fastest GrowthThe SMS Firewall segment leads with the largest revenue share, accounting for about 56% in 2023. The surge in global mobile messaging traffic and increasing threats like phishing and smishing have made SMS firewalls essential for ensuring secure mobile communication.The Signaling Firewall segment, on the other hand, is set to grow the fastest with an expected CAGR of 21.60% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing sophistication of signaling attacks, especially as new technologies like 5G and IoT continue to expand.By Services, Managed Services Lead Market; Professional Services Set for Rapid GrowthManaged Services held the largest share in 2023, representing approximately 55% of the market. This dominance is fueled by businesses' reliance on outsourcing expertise to manage complex security systems.The Professional Services, which is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 21.36%, is being driven by businesses needing specialized cybersecurity consulting, training, and implementation as they face new technological challenges.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3776 By Types, Next-Generation Firewalls Dominate; UTM Segment Poised for Rapid Growththe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) segment leads with a share of 44%, owing to its comprehensive security features that include intrusion prevention, real-time threat intelligence, and application awareness.The Unified Threat Management (UTM) segment is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 21.38%, appealing to small and medium-sized businesses due to its cost-effectiveness and integrated security capabilities.By Deployment, Cloud-Based Firewalls Lead Market; NFV Firewalls Poised for Rapid GrowthCloud-based firewalls dominate, accounting for 55% of the market share in 2023. Their scalability and flexibility make them the preferred choice for organizations adopting cloud environments.Network Function Virtualization (NFV) firewalls are set to experience the fastest growth due to their ability to provide cost-effective, scalable solutions that meet the demands of dynamic network infrastructures.By Region, North America Leads Market; Asia Pacific to Experience Fastest GrowthNorth America dominated the Network Security Firewall Market in 2023, holding a substantial revenue share of 40%. This leadership can be attributed to the region's advanced technological infrastructure, early adoption of cybersecurity innovations, and the increasing efforts to counteract the growing cybersecurity threats. The presence of major industry players and the continuous investment in network security solutions has further strengthened North America's position.The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate, with a projected CAGR of 22.43% from 2024 to 2032. North America dominated the Network Security Firewall Market in 2023, holding a substantial revenue share of 40%. This leadership can be attributed to the region's advanced technological infrastructure, early adoption of cybersecurity innovations, and the increasing efforts to counteract the growing cybersecurity threats. The presence of major industry players and the continuous investment in network security solutions has further strengthened North America's position.The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate, with a projected CAGR of 22.43% from 2024 to 2032. Rapid digitalization, the expansion of the IT and telecom sectors, and increasing internet penetration are all contributing factors to this impressive growth.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/network-security-firewall-market-3776

