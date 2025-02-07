Hollow Metal Doors Market growing at a CAGR of 5.2% and is projected to reach USD 26.1 billion by 2031

As urbanization and industrialization continue to accelerate, the hollow metal doors market is expected to witness further expansion

Through precision, innovation, and resilience, the construction and manufacturing industries build the frameworks and tools that shape our modern world” — AMR \

WILMINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The hollow metal doors market has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, driven by increasing industrialization in developing nations and the rise in institutional buildings. Many key players in the industry are expanding their operations to strengthen their presence in the global market. Additionally, the growing consumer interest in home remodeling projects is further fueling market expansion. Among the different end-user segments, the residential construction sector is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its rapid expansion worldwide.According to a recent report by Allied Market Research titled "Hollow Metal Doors Market," the market size was valued at $15.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $26.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17056 Hollow metal doors come in various types, including flush hollow metal doors, hollow metal doors with windows, paneled hollow metal doors, and others. Among these, flush hollow metal doors accounted for the largest market share in 2021, primarily due to increasing demand from commercial and institutional buildings. Flush doors, often referred to as steel slab doors, are widely used across industrial and commercial applications. They typically do not have cutouts except for locksets and hinges but can be customized for other hardware, glass kits, and louvers.The market is segmented based on end users, which include commercial and institutional buildings, industrial spaces, and others. The market's growth is significantly influenced by global economic expansion and advancements in residential, commercial, and industrial construction . However, fluctuations in raw material prices pose a challenge to market stability.Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global hollow metal doors market in 2021, generating the highest revenue, followed by Europe and North America. The region is projected to grow at a high CAGR due to rapid urbanization and industrial development in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Government policies supporting industrial and institutional infrastructure projects further boost market demand. For example, India’s construction industry is expected to reach $965.5 million by 2040. The growing adoption of hollow metal doors in the industrial sector is attributed to their fire resistance, enhanced security, and durability.In terms of end-user segmentation, the commercial and institutional building sector accounted for the highest market share in 2021. The increasing number of commercial projects, including shopping malls, hotels, and resorts, along with government initiatives for smart cities, contribute to this trend. For instance, in February 2020, the UAE government approved a $2.7 billion investment in infrastructure projects under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. These projects encompass industrial and commercial developments. Similarly, in October 2020, South Korea collaborated with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to invest $1.3 billion in Latin American smart city projects.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17056 The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the hollow metal doors market, forcing several manufacturers in key regions like China, the U.S., and India to temporarily halt operations. This disruption led to decreased sales, supply chain constraints, and a shortage of raw materials. However, as production facilities resumed operations and vaccines were introduced, the market began to recover, leading to renewed growth for hollow metal doors companies.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global hollow metal doors market trends and dynamics.Based on type, the flush hollow metal doors segment dominated revenue generation in 2021, while the paneled hollow metal doors segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.In terms of end users, the commercial and institutional building segment recorded the highest revenue in 2021.By application, the new construction segment contributed the most revenue in 2021.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the coming years.The key players in the global hollow metal doors market are analyzed in detail, offering insights into competitive strategies and industry outlook.The report highlights emerging opportunities and trends shaping the market's future.A comprehensive analysis of key segments and their growth projections from 2022 to 2031 is included.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A17056 More Reports:Smart Bathrooms Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-bathrooms-market Facility Management Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/facility-management-services-market-A06659 Smart Packaging Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-packaging-market Wooden Decking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wooden-decking-market-A14476 Rainscreen Cladding Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rainscreen-cladding-market-A07859 Structural Health Monitoring Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/structural-health-monitoring-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.