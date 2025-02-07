Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Set for 20.5% CAGR Growth, Reaching $136.2 billion by 2031

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Size was valued at $21.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $136.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2031. Surge in popularity of wearable technology, growth of Internet of Things, and increase in adoption of smartphones drive the growth of the global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market. Increase in popularity of wearable technology, growth of the Internet of Things, and rise in the adoption of smartphones propel the growth of the global emotion recognition and detection market. However, high cost of application, varied functional requirements, and misinterpretation in analysis of emotions curb the growth. Furthermore, the implementation of cloud-based technology is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market. The global emotion detection and recognition market is segmented on the basis of the software tool, application, technology, end-user, and region. Based on software tools, the facial expression & emotion detection segment dominated the global emotion detection and recognition market growth in 2016 with 66.0% share in software tool segment, in terms of revenue. However, based on technology, machine learning led the growth of the global market, followed by natural language.Furthermore, substantial growth of the Internet of Things technology, increase in popularity of wearable technology, and tremendous rise in the usage of smartphone drive the global emotion recognition and detection market growth . Moreover, advancement in technologies help market to perform better. However, high cost of application & functional requirements, misinterpretation in analysis of emotions restrict the growth of the market. Adoption of cloud-based technology to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period. Depending on Application, the marketing & advertising segment hold the largest emotion detection and recognition market share as they offer positive arousal, consumer behavior insights, emotional marketing, consumer perception, perceived quality of product, and brand awareness fuel the emotion detection and recognition industry. In addition, brand recall/recognition, product perception, and purchase decision are some of the key benefits that boost the adaptation of marketing & advertising solutions. However, Others segment includes e-learning and video games segment is expected to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period, as e-learning and video games offer improved quality of education, reduced travel cost and time, mobility function, and freedom to select interested material. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞SkyBiometryAffectivaSentianceRealeyesBeyond VerbalNoldus Information TechnologySightcorpCrowdEmotionKairos AR Inc.nViso SA. Emotion detection and recognition is a process that can be described by three fundamental steps, namely, feature extraction, feature selection, and classification. The feature extraction process involves one or more sensors to measure the representative features of an object. The feature selection module selects more fundamental features from a list of features. Whereas the classification module categorizes the selected features into one of several emotion states. Its application includes sign language for communication among the disabled, lie detection, monitoring emotional states or stress levels of subjects, navigating and/or manipulating in virtual environments, and so on.Based on end-user, the commercial sector led the EDR market to grow with 51.16% of the share in 2016. Whereas the classification module categorizes the selected features into one of several emotion states. Its application includes sign language for communication among the disabled, lie detection, monitoring emotional states or stress levels of subjects, navigating and/or manipulating in virtual environments, and so on.Based on end-user, the commercial sector led the EDR market to grow with 51.16% of the share in 2016. However, the retail sector is expected to depict highest CAGR of 31.3% throughout the study period. Depending on end user, the commercial segment holds the largest emotion detection and recognition market share as it allows businesses to gain knowledge about how individuals, social circles, communities, or cities feel about particular events, which helps businesses in understanding consumer behavior, business intelligence, better security, and easy integration, and has been gaining traction in the emotion detection and recognition market. However, retail segment offers more structured work, efficient work processes, labor cost savings, creation of more satisfying self-service interactions with customers, enhanced-customer experience, increased productivity, and high security, which have been gaining traction in the emotion detection and recognition market. However, retail segment offers more structured work, efficient work processes, labor cost savings, creation of more satisfying self-service interactions with customers, enhanced-customer experience, increased productivity, and high security, which have been gaining traction in the emotion detection and recognition market.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America dominates the market presently, followed by Europe. Whereas, in 2016, China dominated the Asia-Pacific market. On the other hand, the UK led the overall market in the European region.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Neural Network Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/04/02/2010880/0/en/Neural-Network-Market-to-reach-38-71-billion-Globally-by-2023-Says-Allied-Market-Research.html software defined data center market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/06/15/2463235/0/en/Software-Defined-Data-Center-SDDC-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-320-59-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html Big Data Security Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/17/2248612/0/en/Big-Data-Security-Market-Predicted-to-Reach-54-23-Billion-by-2027-Claims-Allied-Market-Research.html

