Allulose Market Expands with Growing Demand for Low-Calorie Sweeteners, Estimated at USD 522.1 Million by 2032

Allulose Market

The allulose market gains momentum as health-conscious consumers seek low-calorie sweeteners, driving innovation and expansion in functional food applications.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Allulose Market Size was valued at USD 250.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 522.1 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Allulose is gaining an increased market due to its health benefits- lower glycemic impact and zero calories-as the demand for natural sweeteners by consumers rises. In 2022, the United States FDA granted GRAS status to Allulose, thus encouraging its application in various food products. According to the European Food Safety Authority, the consumption of Allulose across Europe has grown at a rate of 10% per annum for the past three years, with key players like Tate & Lyle investing in production capabilities to meet this growing demand.Get a Sample Report of Allulose Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1417 Key Players:- Anderson Global Group (Allulose Powder, Allulose Liquid)- Bonumose LLC (Allulose Syrup, Allulose Crystals)- Cargill Inc (Allulose Sweetener, Allulose Blend)- CJ Cheil Jedang (Allulose Powder, Allulose Granules)- Eat Just Inc. (Just Egg (with allulose), Just Cookies (with allulose))- Ingredion Incorporated (Allulose Sweetener, Allulose Liquid)- Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (AminoSweet (Allulose), AjiSweet (Allulose))- Samyang Corporation (Allulose Powder, Allulose Syrup)- Tate & Lyle (Allulose Sweetener, Lyle's Golden Syrup (with allulose))- Wellversed (Allulose Sugar Substitute, Wellversed Allulose Powder)- Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (Allulose Powder, Allulose Liquid)- DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (Allulose Sweetener, Danisco Sweeteners)- Hawkins Watts Limited (Hawkins Watts Allulose, Allulose Blend)- Merisant Company (Equal Allulose Sweetener, Allulose Blend)- Natural Sweeteners (Natural Sweeteners Allulose, Allulose Syrup)- Nutraceutical International Corporation (Nutraceutical Allulose Powder, Allulose Sweetener)- Pioneer Sugar (Pioneer Allulose, Allulose Crystals)- Pure Sweeteners (Pure Allulose, Allulose Powder)- Stevia First Corporation (Stevia and Allulose Blend, Allulose Sweetener)- Zhejiang Ginkgo BioWorks Co. Ltd (Allulose Powder, Ginkgo Allulose Blend)Segmental AnalysisBy Product Type, the Natural Sugar Alternative segment accounted for 45% of the allulose market in 2023. Increasing consumer demand for healthy sugar substitutes similar to traditional sugar but low in calories is driving this growth. Allulose has also gained traction thanks to the trend towards health-conscious lifestyles, increasing its use in low-sugar, keto-friendly products like those of Quest Nutrition and Chobani.By Form, powdered allulose dominated the market with a 55% share in 2023. This ingredient has gained a high market share, owing to its versatility and ease of use in various types of food and beverage products, ranging from baked good products to snacks. Manufacturers and home bakers alike love powdered allulose as it is extremely easy to measure and mix, like, for example, Perfect Keto's keto-friendly mixes.By Application, the Food and Beverages segment dominated the allulose market with the 60% market share in 2023. With consumer preference toward healthier, reduced sugar options, its ubiquitous use in beverages, sweet and savory snacks, and desserts is justified. The most interesting options are the allulose-sweetened options from beverage brands such as Zevia and Bai, as they're reacting to the growing trend toward health-oriented consumption without sacrificing anything on the sweetness front.By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets / Hypermarkets accounted for a 50% share of the allulose market in 2023. These retail channels offer access to allulose products in one place, which makes it easy for consumers to access different options. Increased accessibility, with allulose being carried by the largest grocery chains including Walmart and Kroger, as well as their magical sense of grocery store reputation, have bolstered the popularity of this distribution channel.By Region, in 2023, North America accounted for around 50% of the allulose market.This growth is because of an increase in consumer awareness related to health trends as well as growing demand for low-calorie sweeteners. The United States has witnessed an increasing adoption rate of allulose in food and beverages. Big companies such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have introduced reduced-sugar products. Strong distribution channels through grocery stores and strong channels on online platforms further solidified the position of North America in the allulose market.Buy Full Research Report on Allulose Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1417 Recent Highlights- November 2024: Allulose was approved in Australia and New Zealand by Samyang Corporation as a novel food. This landmark opened a gateway for the Company to manufacture and provide allulose sweeteners in those regions, crucial for the Company as healthier and lower-calorie food becomes highly sought after by consumers. Thus, the authorization brought enormous opportunities for Samyang to be firmly established with its expanded global presence in Allulose.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

