Hydraulic Equipment Market Gains Momentum, Set to Surpass USD 114.4 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider
Hydraulic Equipment Market Grows with Automation, IoT Integration, and Sustainable Innovations.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Hydraulic Equipment Market size was valued at USD 49.34 Billion in 2023 and is now anticipated to grow to USD 114.4 Billion by 2032, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period 2024-2032. This growth is largely attributed to advancements in hydraulic technology, along with the increasing need for efficient and high-powered machinery across diverse sectors."
North America's Dominance in the Hydraulic Equipment Market is Driven by Growth in the FMCG, Food & Beverage, and pharmaceutical industries
The North American region dominated the market, holding over 32.08% of the share in 2023. This region witnesses a vigorous growth of food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and FMCG sectors. With the increase in demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), more manufacturing facilities were started, and existing manufacturing sectors were expanded, which led to the demand for hydraulic-operated filling and packing machinery used in the packaging industry, hydraulic motors are useful in conveyor systems that fill containers (bags and sacks) in food and beverage companies. Moreover, the rising technology evolution in hydraulic systems is likely to continue propelling this growth surge, by providing a platform for broader applications across multiple industries.
Key Players:
- Bosch Rexroth (Germany): (Hydraulic pumps, motors, cylinders, and control systems)
- Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland): (Hydraulic power units, valves, pumps, and fluid conveyance products)
- Parker Hannifin (US): (Hydraulic actuators, motors, pumps, and valves)
- Kawasaki (Japan): (Hydraulic pumps, motors, and control valves)
- HAWE Hydraulik (Germany): (Hydraulic valves, pumps, and controls)
- Hydac (Germany): (Hydraulic filters, accumulators, coolers, and control systems)
- Moog, Inc. (US): (Electrohydraulic actuators, servo valves, and hydraulic control systems)
- Bucher Hydraulics (Germany):(Hydraulic power units, motors, pumps, and valves)
- Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan): (Hydraulic equipment for industrial machinery and systems)
- Concentric AB (Sweden): (Hydraulic gear pumps and motors)
- Casappa (Italy): (Hydraulic gear pumps, motors, and filters)
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan): (Hydraulic pumps, motors, and control valves)
- Dantal Hydraulics (India): (Hydraulic cylinders, power packs, and filters)
- Fluitronics GmbH (Germany): (Hydraulic systems, valves, and control units)
- Linde Hydraulics (Germany): (Hydraulic pumps, motors, and drive systems)
- Danfoss Power Solutions (Denmark): (Hydraulic motors, pumps, and steering systems)
- Komatsu Ltd. (Japan): (Hydraulic equipment for construction and industrial machinery)
- Hydreco Hydraulics (UK): (Hydraulic pumps, valves, and motors)
- Sauer-Danfoss (US/Denmark): (Hydraulic pumps, motors, and steering systems)
- Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan): (Hydraulic pumps, valves, and actuators)
Segmental Analysis
Hydraulic Cylinders and Industrial Applications Lead Market Growth in 2023
By Component
- Pumps
- Motors
- Valves
- Cylinder
- Accessories
The hydraulic cylinders segment dominated the market with a share exceeding 32% in 2023. A significant part of this dominance is the comprehensive usage of these machines especially in construction, agriculture, material handling, etc. A hydraulic cylinder is one of the most important components of heavy machinery, which converts hydraulic energy into linear mechanical energy and provides the required mechanical energy to perform function.
By Application
- Industrial
- Mobile
The industrial segment dominated the market with a share exceeding 62.04% in 2023, primarily due to its extensive use in manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and material processing industries. These industries need heavy-duty high-power hydraulic-driven systems for lifting, pressing, and clamping applications. The automation requirement in these sectors is only growing; hence, pushing the demand for hydraulic equipment. Hydraulic systems are highly efficient, reliable, and simple to use, they are a vital technology that can be found in numerous industrial processes.
Recent Developments
- In June 2024: Danfoss Power Solutions introduced its advanced hydraulic remote controls to a global audience. The latest lineup features the DHRCJ joystick, DHRCP foot pedal, and DHRCD sectional valve, engineered to enhance the performance of various machinery, including excavators, skid steer loaders, backhoe loaders, drilling equipment etc.
