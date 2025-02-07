Virtual Private Server (VPS) Market Expansion to Surpass $8.3 Billion by 2026 Amid Rising Cybersecurity Concerns

virtual private server market

Rising security concerns, better customization, increased cloud adoption, and reduced hardware needs in data centers drive virtual private server market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report, the global virtual private server market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $8.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026.VPS is an independent server different than user’s hosted website, which can be used for backup environment and disaster recovery. Hence, although the machine gets affected by any threat, it would not harm the website or data. In addition, VPS provides increased resources, power, and complete control to its users, which allow them to manage their websites liberally. Moreover, web hosting services are gaining traction globally, which are, in turn, expected to fuel the demand for virtual private server solutions. In addition, virtual private server hosting is a feasible solution for organizations that want the abilities of a dedicated server but do not have the resources to maintain the server hardware and physical host. Furthermore, virtualization technology incorporated with the private server allows organizations to gain revenue growth opportunities, supports back-of-house logistics, manages category & inventory, and stores data associate with customer and employee on one remote location. Thus, all these factors are expected to create major opportunities for the market growth in forthcoming years. Thus, all these factors are expected to create major opportunities for the market growth in forthcoming years.Moreover, current virtual private server market trends include, increase in need to reduce the overall hardware requirement in the data center infrastructure and rise in security concerns among enterprises, which are some of the factors driving the virtual private server market growth. To manage online platforms cost-effectively, small & medium and large organizations are shifting their preference toward virtual private servers, which further boosts the market growth. In addition, organizations are largely adopting cloud services to manage the massive volume of web data generated daily, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for virtual private server market expansion.The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the virtual private server market analysis. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the global market. Based on operating system, the linux segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global virtual private server market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its top status during the study period. Less cost associated with Ubuntu Linux hosting and enhanced in-built security solutions are the major factors fueling the growth. The same segment is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.7% throughout the estimated period. The same segment is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.7% throughout the estimated period.Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment dominated the overall market in 2018, and is expected to retain its position throughout the virtual private server market forecast period. On the contrary, the small & medium size enterprise segment is expected to exhibit highest growth throughout the forecast period. Increase in need to stay competitive in the global market and limited availability of resources are the key factors boosting the VPS market growth of the SME segment.Based on type, the managed VPS segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global virtual private server market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout 2019–2026. The increasing demand for website monitoring and set-up among majority of organizations has boosted the growth. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 16.5% by 2026.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6128 North America dominated the overall virtual private server market size in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend in the near future, due to presence of major market players and alarming increase in cyber threats in the region. In addition, presence of majority of data centers is one of the key factors driving the VPS market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate throughout the forecast period due to increase in support by government for virtualized data centers.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐫 (𝐕𝐏𝐒) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:1. This study presents the analytical depiction of the global virtual private server market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.2. A detailed analysis of the VPS market segments measures the potential of the market. These segments outline the favorable conditions for the market.3. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.4. The current VPS market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.5. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-DreamHost, LLCGoDaddy Operating Company, LLCUnited Internet AGAmazon Web Services, Inc.IBMInMotion HostingLiquid WebOVHRackspace US, Inc.Endurance International Group𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6128 𝙊𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨:1. Business Process Management Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/business-process-management-BPM-market 2. Linux Operating System Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/linux-operating-system-market-A14692 3. 