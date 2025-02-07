At Super Bowl LIX Events, TravelingWiki Foundation CEO Engages Twice with Professional Basketball's Wesley Johnson TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter Engaging New Orleans Saints' Tyrann Matthieu on Special Needs Resources at Super Bowl LIX Events TravelingWiki's CEO Jonathan Sutter Engages New England Patriots Athlete DeMario (Pop) Douglas on Special Needs Resources TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter Engages Cincinnati Bengal Chase Brown on Special Needs Resources TravelingWiki Foundation's CEO Jonathan Sutter Engaging ABC 6 Philadelphia's Brian Taff on Special Needs Resources TravelingWiki Offers in Pennsylvania

Approaching Super Bowl LIX, TravelingWiki Now Top Organic and AI Search Result for Targeted Autism-Related Searches on Baidu (China) & Naver (South Korea)

TravelingWiki has invested heavily in resources to serve global markets traveling via the US airport infrastructure, including the offering of free resources in 12 global languages.” — Jonathan Sutter, CEO, TravelingWiki

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading up to Super Bowl LIX, following rapid growth across 50 US states and across the world, and surrounding engagement at Super Bowl LIX festivities with 10 network affiliates and 10 professional athletes on February 6, 2025 and an extensive investment into resources in twelve languages, Microsoft’s CoPilot AI hails TravelingWiki as “one of the Fastest-Growing Resources for Autism-Friendly Airport Information” Globally.

This is contemporaneous with a surge of interest in Asia, with various Asia-based searches focused on travel occurring in the US resulting in TravelingWiki Foundation being the top result for organic and/or AI based search. Specifically, as of February 6, 2025, TravelingWiki is now the top organic and AI search result for some Autism searches on Baidu (China) & Naver (South Korea).

The rapid growth surrounded engagement at Super Bowl LIX festivities on February 6, 2025 with Professional Basketball's Wesley Johnson (who filmed content with TravelingWiki Foundation); New Orleans Saints' Alontae Taylor; New Orleans Saints' Jake Haener; New Orleans Saints' Tyrann Mathieu (who filmed content on Special Needs with TravelingWiki Foundation); New York Giants' Tyrone Tracy; Cincinnati Bengals' Chase Brown; and New England Patriots' DeMario (Pop) Douglas. TravelingWiki Foundation also filmed a tv interview; engaged approximately 10 network affiliates; and will appear on February 7, 2025 on the Super Bowl's Radio Row.

Earlier in the week, on February 5, 2025, TravelingWiki Foundation's CEO, Jonathan Sutter, spent time engaging with Eric Ellenberger, Alumni Manager at Wounded Warrior Project, discussing the service of so many and TravelingWiki’s goal to expand services for those with PTSD during their air travel. TravelingWiki had previously engaged Global Affairs Deputy Director, Wounded Warrior Project, Aleks Morosky, while on Capitol Hill. TravelingWiki Foundation’s CEO, Jonathan Sutter, also spent time with NFL Star Michael Pittman Jr., discussing his charitable work supporting children, including to support those suffering from bullying, and the work of TravelingWiki to augment access to air travel for travelers of all ages.

The work this week arises after both Crunchbase and ZoomInfo have leveraged TravelingWiki’s resources for profiles of organizations. Microsoft Bing highlighted TravelingWiki as one of the most “Recognized Brands and Resources” in its space as to Autism Travel & beyond, specifically also referencing “Fights for Children With Autism." This also occurs as TravelingWiki launched its Experiential Learning Program the past few weeks in partnership with The Drake University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, including a presentation at Iowa State University. The past few weeks also included interviewing for the 2026 Experiential Learning Program at Drake University. This is the second time in a matter of months that TravelingWiki Foundation has traveled to Ames, Iowa to present to Generation Z on these resources.

Part of the impetus of TravelingWiki’s rapid growth initiatives, engaging directly with the next generation of the workforce, is the opining of experts on Neurodiversity at CES that 53% of GenZ identifies as Neurodiverse. This also follows TravelingWiki Foundation announcing an expansion of its Library Program, growing in earnest this past week in Iowa (whereby Travelingwiki's Experiential Learning participant(s) present(ed) at an Iowa library), growing from a foundation of offering TravelingWiki resources in one or more Iowa library databases alongside some of the most well-known global charities. In addition, this follows a definitive assertion by AI-based technology associated with Google about TravelingWiki's impact in the travel industry in terms of resource documentation. In that case, Google’s AI described TravelingWiki’s “Significant Impact” as to (1) Increasing Travel Industry Spending, Tourism & Jobs; (2) Special Needs Documentation; (3) Partnerships & (4) Engagement.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 40 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 12 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “TravelingWiki has invested heavily in resources to serve global markets traveling via the US airport infrastructure, including the offering of free resources in 12 global languages. Our leadership greatly values seeing the extensive growth in engagement globally for TravelingWiki’s resources."

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.com.

