Randy Carr, CEO, European Spa Source, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Randy Carr, CEO, European Spa Source The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Cover Story The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Featured Interview The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine PR Issue

Randy Carr, CEO, European Spa Source, joins other leaders and trailblazers interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show

Under Randy's leadership, European Spa Source has become known for its commitment to delivering high-quality equipment and services that enhance the spa experience. A greart interview!” — Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Randy Carr , CEO, European Spa Source for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Randy Carr joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About European Spa SourceAt European Spa Source, we believe everyone deserves to relax and enjoy an enhanced sense of wellness. Unfortunately, most of us don’t have the time or money for regular spa visits. That’s why we created our original Eucalyptus ShowerSpa Mist™—to make spa-quality relaxation accessible to everyone.With just a few sprays in your daily shower, you can experience the calming effects of premium aromatherapy. It’s that simple. Since launching our first ShowerSpa Mist™ in January 2013, we’ve grown tremendously, offering a variety of carefully crafted products in unique scents, all designed to deliver an affordable yet luxurious spa-like experience right at home.A Mission Rooted in CareAt European Spa Source, our mission extends beyond self-care—we are deeply committed to giving back. Breast cancer has profoundly touched our family. Three of our sisters, along with several aunts and cousins, have battled or are currently battling this terrible disease. These personal experiences have inspired us to contribute to the fight against cancer in a meaningful way.We are proud to support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, an organization dedicated to groundbreaking research and compassionate patient care. A portion of our profit from sales is donated to help advance life-saving treatments and provide hope to those affected by cancer.We feel it’s important to share that this mission is not just business—it’s personal. By integrating wellness into your life with our products, you’re also helping us support a cause that is close to our hearts.A Commitment to Finding the GoodWhether it’s creating products that make your daily routine a little more enjoyable or supporting the important work of organizations like Dana-Farber, we believe in making lives better. From self-care to community care, we strive to spread kindness, foster wellness, and make a meaningful impact—one calming spray at a time.Make every day a spa day.Randy Carr joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Randy Carr discusses the newest offerings of European Spa Source, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Randy Carr joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Randy Carr was amazing. The success of European Spa Source is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Randy Carr on the video series.Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like European Spa Source. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Randy Carr who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Randy Carr”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

Randy Carr, CEO, European Spa Source, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.