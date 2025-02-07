Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners commences construction on a 960 MWh battery energy storage project in Australia

Summerfield, a four-hour 240 MW / 960 MWh battery energy storage system, is expected to be operational in 2027

MELBOURNE, Australia and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure V (CI V), has issued notice to proceed to start construction of the 240 MW / 960 MWh Summerfield battery in Australia. This follows the financial investment decision, FID, taken in September 2024.

Summerfield is strategically located in the Australian state of South Australia in an area near existing transmission infrastructure. The facility will play an important role in addressing South Australia’s rapidly growing need for energy storage capacity, enabling the decarbonisation of South Australia’s power grid while maintaining reliability. Summerfield has entered into a 10-year offtake agreement with Origin Energy – a major Australian electricity generator and retailer.

The battery will support the South Australian Government’s target of 100% net renewable energy by 2027, shifting excess wind and solar energy generated during the day to supply renewable power during peak demand periods.

“We are pleased to start construction on CIP’s first large-scale energy storage project in Australia, which will be one of the largest in South Australia. CIP has a strong track record of developing, owning and operating renewable projects globally, and CIP is delighted to bring this expertise to Australia,” said Jørn Hammer, partner and Head of CIP Australia.

Thomas Wibe Poulsen, partner and Head of Asia-Pacific at CIP, said, “This is an important milestone for Summerfield and demonstrates CIP’s industrial approach in identifying a market need and delivering a large-scale project with a robust contractual framework, that creates value for society, the local community while securing attractive risk-adjusted returns to our investors.”

Summerfield is part of CIP’s CI V flagship fund which has a target fund size of EUR 12 billion and invests in a range of renewable technologies from wind and solar PV to energy storage across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 32 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 180 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 14 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com.

For further information, please contact: Sophie Fitzpatrick, Senior Public Affairs Manager Phone: +61 439 315 007 Email: sfit@cisc.dk Oliver Routhe Skov, Head of Media Relations Phone: +45 30541227 Email: orsk@cip.com Thomas Kønig, Partner – Investor Relations Phone: +45 7070 5151 Email: tkon@cip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.