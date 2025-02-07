Chlorine Dioxide Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Size, Share, Future Growth by 2027

Chlorine Dioxide Market to Garner $1.26 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 5.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Chlorine Dioxide Market by Application (Industrial Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper Processing, Oil & Gas, Medical, Food & Beverages, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". As per the report, the global chlorine dioxide industry was generated $857.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.26 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.Chlorine dioxide (CIO2) is a volatile chemical compound that consists of one chlorine atom and two oxygen atoms. It is a yellowish-brown gas with an unpleasant odor at room temperature that dissolves in water. It is usually produced from sodium chlorite and sodium chlorate and is commonly used as an antimicrobial agent in poultry processing, disinfecting drinking water and washing vegetables and fruits. It is also utilized as a selective oxidizer and is used as an alternative to chlorine in water treatment solutions. Chlorine dioxide is effective over a broad pH range, neutralizes phenols and their derivatives and is less corrosive. As a result, it is extensively used in industrial water treatment, medical, pulp and paper processing, oil and gas, food and beverage applications.Download Sample PDF : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10933 Chlorine Dioxide Market TrendsRapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Chlorine dioxide is widely used for treating wastewater and removing the turbidity from water as it is a powerful disinfectant for bacteria and viruses. Additionally, the widespread product utilization in the pulp and paper industry is favoring the market growth. Chlorine dioxide is widely used as a bleaching agent to produce paper with high brightness. Moreover, the increasing utilization of biocide technology is providing a thrust to the market growth. The technology is based on chlorine dioxide to treat industrial cooling water systems and provide safety interlocks, real-time monitoring and enhanced cost-effectiveness. Other factors, including the rising product demand in the food and beverage industry to control pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms, along with the extensive product utilization to sterilize medical and laboratory equipment, is anticipated to drive the market toward growth.Key Market SegmentationThis research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global chlorine dioxide market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, method and application.Breakup by Type:Liquid Stabilized Chlorine DioxideSolid Stabilized Chlorine DioxideBreakup by Method:Electrolytic MethodChemical MethodBreakup by Application:Industrial Water TreatmentPulp and Paper ProcessingOil and GasMedicalFood and BeveragesRequest the Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10933 The industrial water treatment segment dominated the marketBy application, the industrial water treatment segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market, due to rapid industrialization across the developing economies such as China and India and increase in demand for industrial water treatment. By application, the industrial water treatment segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market, due to rapid industrialization across the developing economies such as China and India and increase in demand for industrial water treatment. However, the pulp & paper processing segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for paper packaging from the e-commerce and retail sector.Leading players of the global chlorine dioxide market analyzed in the research include Accepta, Grundfos, Ecolab, Evoqua, ProMinent, CDG Environmental LLC, The Sabre Companies LLC, Iotronic Elektrogerätebau GmbH, Tecme Srl, and Vasu Chemicals LLP. 